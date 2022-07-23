ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Glarus, WI

Police arrest New Glarus man for showing nude pictures to child

By Lane Kimble
 4 days ago
NEW GLARUS, Wis. — Police arrested a 45-year-old New Glarus man Friday for showing a child pictures featuring nudity, according to the Green County Sheriff’s Office.

In a news release, the sheriff’s office said New Glarus police requested its help Thursday to investigate the man for exposing a child to harmful materials at the man’s work, with the investigation continuing into the following day.

The man is being held in the Green County Jail, pending felony charges.

By policy, News 3 Now is not identifying the man unless the district attorney files formal charges in circuit court. As of Saturday morning, the man had not been charged with a crime. Read more about the policy here.

The GCSO did not provide the age of the child nor how many pictures the man is accused of sharing, only saying it was “several.”

The sheriff’s office, New Glarus police, and the Green County District Attorney’s Office team up with Child Protective Services and the Child Advocacy Center to protect children from various forms of abuse.

