Loudoun County, VA

Prosecutors urge VA Supreme Court to side with Loudoun County's commonwealth's attorney

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. - Prosecutors are urging the Virginia Supreme Court to side with Loudoun County's Commonwealth’s Attorney Buta Biberaj after a judge removed her entire office from a case last month. An amicus brief filed in the Virginia Supreme Court was signed by 62 current and former...

