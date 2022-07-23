Diving Into the Steelers Secondary: Depth, Potential and Outlook

Former UNC football quarterback Mitch Trubisky is battling for the starting job in Pittsburgh after signing with the Steelers as a free agent. But shortly after Trubisky was signed, the team took former Pitt standout Kenny Pickett in the 2022 NFL draft. The two are battling along with Mason Rudolph for the starting job and as training camp begins this week, Trubisky is also using his veteran presence to help Pickett. Trubisky met the media as the Steelers opened camp on Wednesday and was asked about helping Pickett out. The former UNC standout revealed he would help Pickett and offer up some...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 18 MINUTES AGO