El Paso, TX

Authorities respond after an auto-pedestrian crash in Central El Paso (El Paso, TX)

Nationwide Report
 4 days ago

Authorities respond after an auto-pedestrian crash in Central El Paso (El Paso, TX)

Authorities responded after one person was hit by a vehicle Friday afternoon in Central El Paso. As per the initial information, the auto-pedestrian crash took place along the 2000 block of Fort Boulevard and Piedras in Central El Paso [...]

Comments / 0

 

KTSM

Juarez woman struck in central El Paso, died from injuries

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A woman succumbed to her injures after she was hit by a vehicle late night on Friday July 22, 2022. The El Paso Police Department’s Special Traffic Investigations Unit investigated a crash and revealed the Toyota Tacoma, driven by Larry Olsen, was traveling eastbound on Fort Boulevard and was stopped […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

EPPD is investigating a suspicious death in far east El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A woman is dead in Far East El Paso in what El Paso Police are calling a “suspicious” death. The call initially came in as a welfare check on a woman in the 2100 block of William Caples Street in Far East El Paso. Upon making entry to the home […]
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

2 men arrested in connection to west El Paso neighborhood shooting

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Two men were arrested in connection to the shooting in a west El Paso neighborhood. Officers arrested 31-year-old Roberto Gamero and 27-year-old Anthony Rice. The shooting happened on the 5400 block of Confetti around 3:20 p.m. Officers said when they arrived at the scene...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

El Paso homicide suspect captured in Killeen, TX

EL PASO, Texas -- A suspect in a December, 2021 east side murder was arrested on July, 22nd, ABC-7 has learned. Jalen Jamal Jennings, 19, was taken into custody in Killeen, TX by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force. He was then taken to El Paso and booked on murder charges. He is being held on a $1.25 million dollar bond.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

El Paso man arrested for arson

EL PASO, Texas -- The El Paso Fire Marshal's investigators have arrested a man that they say is responsible for a fire that occurred on July 20th. 21-year-old Alfredo Poblano was arrested the same day of the structure fire that occurred at 3 a.m. at the 1600 block of George Dieter in east El Paso. The post El Paso man arrested for arson appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Apparent murder-suicide in Northeast shocks neighbors

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police responded to a domestic disturbance call early Tuesday morning to find a couple dead in their home after shots were fired. EPPD responded to the call around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday morning off Red Man Drive in Northeast El Paso. “The call of that domestic disturbance advised that […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Shots fired at home in Mission Valley

EL PASO, Texas -- A drive-by shooting Monday caused shrapnel to strike a victim in the Mission Valley, according to El Paso Police. Police say the victim refused medical attention. According to investigators, an unknown person drove through the street on the 100 block of South Harris Street and shot toward the backyard of a home.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Police search for suspect after drive-by shooting in Lower Valley

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso police officials are investigating a drive-by shooting that took place in the Lower Valley Monday night. The shooting happened in the 100 block of South Harris Street around 11:10 p.m. The investigation revealed that an unknown person drove through the street and...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Anthony Texas Police Department sees influx of arrests regarding marijuana

ANTHONY, Texas (CBS4) — Recreational marijuana has been legal in New Mexico for some months now. Anthony, Texas, and Anthony, New Mexico differ greatly in laws. Anthon, Texas's position on the state line is putting those legal differences in the spotlight. The Anthony Police Department says that they have...
ANTHONY, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Fabens woman arrested for harassment of public servant

EL PASO, Texas -- A woman is in custody Monday after resisting arrest and then spitting into the eye of an El Paso County Sheriff's deputy. 41-year-old Lorenza Guadian was originally being brought into custody for an emergency detention order as the result of an alleged domestic verbal incident. She...
FABENS, TX
KTSM

Pedestrian struck in Central El Paso

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – El Paso Police Department (EPPD) officials say a vehicle struck a pedestrian on Fort Boulevard Friday afternoon. According to EPPD officials, it happened along the 2000 block of Fort Boulevard and Piedras in Central El Paso. Special Traffic Investigators (STI) are investigating the circumstances surrounding the cause of the crash. […]
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Boy's body found in El Paso County canal

EL PASO COUNTY, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An investigation into a body found in a canal in El Paso County Friday remains ongoing. A boy's body was found Friday afternoon, according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies and El Paso County Fire Department were notified by El...
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
