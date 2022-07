Sedgefield Middle School and Alexander Graham Middle School are just a few miles apart and feed into the same high school. But residents of Charlotte, North Carolina know they have long been two very different campuses. “They were both segregated middle schools,” said Akeshia Craven-Howell, who until recently was assistant superintendent of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, overseeing […]

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 18 MINUTES AGO