ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sampson County, NC

Baked Zucchini

By Sydney Johnson Knowles Contributing columnist
Sampson Independent
Sampson Independent
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06yTTz_0gqHge2c00

Looking for a healthy recipe to utilize those local foods? This month’s recipes will be recipes from our local foods portal at NCSU. Find these recipes and more at localfood.ces.ncsu.edu.

Baked Zucchini

From Eat Smart Move More North Carolina

Ingredients

• 4 medium zucchinis, sliced into 1/2-inch rounds

• 2 ounces part-skim mozzarella cheese, shredded

• 1 teaspoon garlic powder

• 1 teaspoon dried parsley flakes

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 350°F.

2. Cover the bottom of a baking dish with half the zucchini. Sprinkle with half of the cheese, garlic powder and parsley. Repeat with a second layer using the remaining ingredients.

3. Bake until cheese is melted and lightly golden, about 10 to 15 minutes.

Sydney Johnson Knowles is an Area Family & Consumer Sciences Extension Agent, with the North Carolina Cooperative Extension Service. She can be reached by calling the Sampson County Center at 910-592-7161.

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Easy chicken enchiladas with a 2-ingredient sauce: Try the recipe

If you're looking for a quick and easy dinner idea, try whipping up this green chicken enchilada recipe which includes a simple sauce. "These chicken enchiladas are so incredibly easy to make with leftover rotisserie chicken and a simple two-ingredient sauce," says Cara Lanz of midwesternhomelife.com. "There’s no need to brown meat or make a roux, so you can get dinner on the table quickly."
RECIPES
Mashed

Easy Seven Layer Salad Recipe

If you're looking for a little taste of the Midwest, you'll want to give this easy seven layer salad recipe a try. As the title suggests, you'll build this dish in layers, and when it comes time to serve, you'll toss all of those layers together, ensuring that each diner has a little bit of everything. Recipe developer Michelle McGlinn grew up eating seven layer salads, and she explains that her own recipe is based on one from her own family.
RECIPES
recipesgram.com

Royal Lemon Cream Pie (Fast Ready Recipe!)

This creamy lemon pie is so rich, refreshing, and delicious! You will need just 20 minutes to prepare it, plus a few hours to set. Simple and lemony, this pie is ideal for those who like easy and creamy desserts. Here is the recipe:. Servings: 8 to 10. Ingredients:. For...
RECIPES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Sampson County, NC
Gin Lee

Bisquick skillet breakfast

This recipe can almost be considered as a breakfast pizza, but it could also be considered a casserole. Instead of making a pizza crust, I opted to make a simple Bisquick biscuit crust for the bottom layer. So it's one big biscuit with scrambled eggs, cooked sausages, chopped peppers, diced onions, and gooey cheese on top. It can be sliced like a pizza or scooped out with a spoon.
12tomatoes.com

Broccoli Cheese Stuffed Chicken

The filling is on another level. Stuffed chicken breasts are one of my newest favorites for the dinner table. They look (and taste) impressive, but don’t take much more work than just making plain chicken breasts. Plus, the flavor is unbeatable. These broccoli cheese stuffed chicken breasts combine the classic flavors of cheddar and broccoli for a filling and delicious dinner. Add some rice or salad on the side and you’ve got a complete meal sorted in no time.
RECIPES
Mashed

Classic Chicken Quesadillas Recipe

When craving Mexican food, there's no doubt that one of the easiest and most delicious items you can make is a quesadilla. And when it comes to this tasty main course, there are plenty of choices tasty, protein-packed fillings. That said, chicken is always a classic go-to that's healthy and filling. But rather than just make a plain ol' chicken breast with little flavor, this particular recipe features a tasty chicken breast marinade, which adds plenty of flavor to the quesadilla. Pile on cheddar and mozzarella cheeses, and you have one of the best quesadillas with little hassle and mess.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Food#Mozzarella Cheese#Baking Dish#Food Drink#Ncsu#The Sampson County Center
recipesgram.com

Quick Baileys Tiramisu (15-Minute Recipe)

This easy Baileys tiramisu is ideal indulgent dessert for sharing with family and friends. It will take you just 15 minutes to make it, plus at least 6 hours (or preferably overnight) chilling. Servings 6 to 8. Ingredients:. 500 grams mascarpone. 50 grams caster sugar. 1 teaspoon vanilla paste (or...
FOOD & DRINKS
Family Proof

Vegan No-Bake Chocolate Cookies: Recipes Worth Cooking

These are the easiest vegan cookies of all time. They are sweet, chocolatey, and chewy. Plus, they’re packed with fiber from rolled oats!. This vegan no-bake chocolate cookies recipe will have you munching in less than 40-minutes. Requiring 5 minutes to prepare, 5 minutes to cook, and 30 to cool.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Real Health

Healthy Recipe: Black Bean Burgers

Black beans make the best veggie burgers. They are a delicious, nutritious, low-fat alternative to regular ground beef burgers. Their rich taste and meaty texture makes them a favorite among vegetarians and carnivores alike. Corn, cilantro, cumin, and a little kick of cayenne give our bean burgers an irresistible hint of Tex-Mex style that is only improved by a slice of creamy avocado.
RECIPES
Lori Lamothe

Skillet Cinnamon Rolls: Make Them with Frozen Biscuit Dough

The cinnamon roll has been experiencing a resurgence. Over the past year a handful of recipes for the breakfast bun—some of which are decidedly delicious—have gone viral on TikTok. Cinnamon rolls baked from scratch are great, but if you're short on time you can use this easy hack to create a quick, tasty meal. If you've got a package of frozen biscuit dough you can prepare and serve the warm, gooey breakfast dish in a little over an hour—with no need to use yeast or flour.
The Kitchn

How to Peel Tomatoes: The Quickest and Easiest Method

There comes a time in every cook’s life when they are confronted with a pile of tomatoes and a recipe that instructs them to peel them. It seems pointless, onerous, and time-consuming, but for the sake of a silky-smooth tomato sauce or soup, we do it anyway. There are...
LIFESTYLE
Mashed

Why Rachael Ray Skips Vegetable Oil In A Boxed Cake Mix

Boxed cake mixes were born of convenience and continue to be a popular pantry staple today. There are about as many opinions on how to elevate the finished products using the mixes as there are varieties on grocery store shelves, too. Cook's Illustrated says P. Duff and Sons started selling...
RECIPES
One Green Planet

Sun-dried Tomato, Basil & Balsamic Bucatini [Vegan]

10 oz (283 g) dried bucatini (or other long noodles like spaghetti, linguine, fettuccine, etc.) 10.5 oz (297 g) cherry or grape tomatoes, quartered or diced. 3.5 oz (99 g) sun-dried tomatoes in oil, drained and chopped. 3 tablespoons (45 ml) balsamic vinegar. 2 1/2 cups (75 g) baby spinach,...
RECIPES
Family Proof

Keto Blueberry Cheesecake: Recipes Worth Cooking

This Keto Blueberry Cheesecake is the ultimate dessert to satisfy a sweet tooth. Plus, for anyone on the fence over the Keto diet, this simple low-carb recipe will change the way anyone thinks about the food that can be eaten. This recipe takes 30 minutes to prep and several hours...
RECIPES
thecountrycook.net

Raspberry Tartlets

A hybrid between a shortbread cookie and a jam-filled pastry, these Raspberry Tartlets don't require many ingredients are are a delightful handheld treat!. Have you ever tried a tartlet? These Raspberry Tartlets are sort of like cookies with more depth. With a slightly crumbly shortbread-like crust, raspberry filling and a crumble top, you get so much flavor and texture in each and every bite. These are made in a jumbo muffin pan, instead of trying to find mini tart pans (which most folks rarely use), which makes it so much easier!This recipe for Raspberry Tartlets is also a fantastic base recipe for any other jams you'd love to use!
RECIPES
One Green Planet

Chocolate Coconut Protein Balls [Vegan]

1/4 cup chocolate protein powder (can use other flavour such as vanilla) Hayley is a health and lifestyle blogger based in London. She's passionate about healthy and delicious recipes, wellness, and travel. Her site, Nourish Your Glow, is a lifestyle resource for conscious, health-driven individuals seeking inspiration, advice, tips, tricks, and solutions on how to get the Glow from Within. Nourish Your Glow gives readers access to health trends, recipes, product/restaurant/fitness reviews, travel guides, and much more. But most importantly, it encourages readers to live their happiest lives to make them glow up from within.
RECIPES
Sampson Independent

Sampson Independent

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
267K+
Views
ABOUT

Sampson Independent

 https://www.clintonnc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy