Overnight Cornell University fire prompts local response

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — An early morning fire at Cornell University resulted in a multi-department response to the university’s vet college.

According to the Ithaca Fire Department, around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday Ithaca Fire responded to the Vet Research Tower on the campus for a laboratory on fire.

Multiple fire departments arrived on the scene, with Ithaca Fire making entry into the building. Fire crews were able to enter the lab and extinguish the fire.

With the fire occurring inside of a lab, health hazards may have been presented, resulting in a fourth alarm being called with the need for decontamination of fire personnel. Hazmat and off-duty units were brought to the scene.

All fire units were able to leave the scene once the fire was extinguished, and no injuries were reported.

It’s unknown the cause of the fire at this time as investigators from Ithaca Fire Department and New York State Fire work to figure out the cause. Ithaca Fire deemed there to be no danger to the public from the fire.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.