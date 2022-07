LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — As I've been telling you, Democrats are strongly considering making Nevada the first primary in the country. But that's not a done deal. It's this past Friday, July 22nd and the Rules and Bylaws Committee of the Democratic Party is meeting on Zoom, part of its lengthy work to revamp the Democrats’ nominating calendar. The party is looking at shuffling things up, injecting more diversity into the nominating schedule.

