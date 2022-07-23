ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

The Career of Raiders Robbins Had a Sad Ending

By Tom LaMarre
RaiderMaven
RaiderMaven
 4 days ago

Hall of Famer Jim Otto is considered the best center in the history of the Oakland-Los Angeles-Las Vegas Raiders but had things gone differently, Barret Robbins could be right there when being compared to the famed Double-0.

The Raiders have had a long time of exceptional centers, including Otto, Dave Dalby, Don Mosebar, and Rodney Hudson, but had things gone differently, Robbins might have been the best of them all.

However, one of the most negative incidents in franchise history has Robbins reviled by many fans of Raider Nation.

“I think he’s the best lineman in the NFL,” noted football writer Peter King told other reporters on a bus headed to Super Bowl XXXVII, where the Raiders were about to play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Unfortunately, Robbins didn’t even suit up for the game.

The 6-3, 350-pound Robbins was selected by the Raiders out of Texas Christian in the second round (No. 49 overall) of the 1995 NFL Draft, and in his second season he took over as the starting center for the Silver and Black, starting 78 of 80 games over the next five seasons.

After missing 12 games because of a right knee injury in 2001, Robbins was back better than ever the following season, when he was selected first-team All-Pro and to the Pro Bowl as the Raiders made it all the way to the Super Bowl.

However, Robbins reinjured his knee in the AFC Championship Game and an assistant trainer told him a few days before the Super Bowl that if he didn’t get better, he might not be able to play in the game.

Unknown to most, Robbins suffered from depression and bipolar disorder and had stopped taking his medicine. He disappeared in the days leading up to the Super Bowl in San Diego and apparently went on a drinking binge across the Mexican border in Tijuana.

“A lot of guys thought what Barret did was unforgivable at the time, but as the years pass you come to realize that he had serious issues, that not everything was under his control,” Raider wide receiver Tim Brown said.

“His name comes up from time to time, when people ask me about that Super Bowl. A lot of guys thought what Barret did was unforgivable at the time, but as the years pass you come to realize that he had serious issues, that not everything was under his control. Everyone knew Barret was unstable even then, but I think now everybody has a much better understanding of the things he was dealing with.”

Two seasons earlier, with Robbins dominating the interior line including standout defensive tackle Warren Sapp, the Silver and Black routed the Bucs, 45-0, as running backs Tyrone Wheatley and Napoleon Kauffman both rushed for two touchdowns and the Raiders piled up 242 yards rushing.

However, in Super Bowl XXXVII, the Bucs trounced the Raiders, 48-21, with long-snapper Adam Treu replacing Robbins at Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego.

Robbins showed up at the Raiders hotel the night before the game, but Coach Bill Callahan sent him away to be with his family. When he woke up the next morning his wife, Marissa, asked him if he knew where he was supposed to be.

“Church?’ Robbins asked.

Robbins regained his starting position with the Raiders in 2003 but was released before the next season after testing positive for steroids. Since his career ended, he has been arrested several times.

“I’m doing real well,” Robbins said in an interview a few years ago. “I’m happy to be where I’m at. Being comfortable in my own skin is very underrated when it comes to dealing with substance abuse and being bipolar. I’ve come a long way in the last year. It’s good to have a fresh start. I got to get some emotions out and put some things in the past, so I’m very grateful.

“Some football guys get together and drink, some guys get together and smoke, some guys get together and do drugs. I did all of them. … I get depressed on Super Bowl Sunday. It’s hard for me to watch. I think about it all the time. I hit myself in the head and say, ‘Damn, if I just could have done this or would have done that.’”

Raider Nation feels the same way.

Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up-to-the-second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter

Comments / 2

Related
The Spun

Tyreek Hill Reveals Why He Ended Up Leaving The Chiefs

Tyreek Hill has finally revealed why he left the Kansas City Chiefs this offseason. In an interview on ESPN this Monday morning, Hill explained that he actually wanted to stay put in Kansas City. However, the Chiefs weren't willing to come anywhere close to the contract Davante Adams received -...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Odell Beckham Sends Clear Message: NFL World Reacts

The 2022 NFL season sits fewer than two months away, but veteran wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr is still looking for a new home. After playing the 2021 season with the Los Angeles Rams, OBJ earned his first Super Bowl victory. Unfortunately, that ring came with a cost as he tore his ACL during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyrone Wheatley
Person
Don Mosebar
Person
Barret Robbins
The Spun

Steelers Are Reportedly Cutting Veteran Running Back

The Pittsburgh Steelers will now only have three sets of siblings on their roster. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the team is releasing running back Trey Edmunds on Monday. His younger brother, Terrell Edmunds, will begin his fifth season as Pittsburgh's starting safety. The older Edmunds scored his one NFL...
PITTSBURGH, PA
ClutchPoints

Aaron Rodgers channeling Nicolas Cage’s Con Air look at Packers camp sets Twitter on fire

Green Bay Packers star quarterback Aaron Rodgers showed up to training camp sporting quite the look. Let's do this. @AaronRodgers12 #PackersCamp | #GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/gEgqBhyzJP — Green Bay Packers (@packers) July 26, 2022 Naturally, Twitter was all over the very obvious Nicolas Cage joke to be made. Rodgers clearly seemed to be channeling Cage’s Con Air […] The post Aaron Rodgers channeling Nicolas Cage’s Con Air look at Packers camp sets Twitter on fire appeared first on ClutchPoints.
GREEN BAY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raiders#Buccaneers#Steroids#American Football#Raider Nation#Christian
Yardbarker

Raiders TE Darren Waller will not hold out despite contract issues

The Las Vegas Raiders have been engaging in contract extension talks with star tight end Darren Waller for the better part of the offseason. But with training camp now upon us, there’s been continued rumors that Waller is not happy about his current deal. Could he join some other stars in potentially holding out?
NFL
Yardbarker

49ers Place Three On Injured Lists Including CB Jason Verrett

Sixth-round DT Kalia Davis will also begin camp on the non-football injury list, per Lynch. Verrett is coming off a torn ACL, while Woerner has a core muscle injury and Davis has a knee injury. Verrett, 30, was taken with the No. 25 overall pick back in 2014 by the...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Steelers' Surprising Running Back Cut

The Pittsburgh Steelers have made a pretty surprising roster cut this Monday afternoon. Per a report, the Steelers have cut veteran running back/fullback Trey Edmunds. Edmunds has spent the last four seasons with the Steelers. And while it's likely he ends up back on the team's practice squad, it's still a bit of a surprise at this point in training camp.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Las Vegas Raiders
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Raiders Veteran Player Has Announced His Retirement

A Las Vegas Raiders player has announced his retirement. Denzelle Good, a 31-year-old lineman, has decided to retire from professional football. The veteran lineman has been with the Raiders since 2018. He previously played for the Colts. Good will not be back for another season in 2022. Good was a...
NFL
Yardbarker

Giants Make Eight Roster Moves

The team also signed WR Marcus Kemp, OL Kamaal Seymour, and DL Nick Williams. In corresponding moves, the team waived DB Henry Black, DT Jabari Ellis, WR Travis Toivonen, and terminated the contract of CB Maurice Canady. Adams figures to provide veteran depth in the team’s secondary and will compete...
NFL
The Spun

Patriots Have Released Veteran Free Agent Signing

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced that they have released first-year OL Darryl Williams. Williams was signed by the Patriots on June 21, 2022. Williams, 25, spent the majority of the last two seasons on the Kansas City Chiefs practice squad after originally joining the team as a rookie free agent out of Mississippi State on April 26, 2020. The 6-foot-3, 310-pounder was released by Kansas City on June 14, 2022. He was a three-year starter at college and played in 45 games with 38 starts, 25 at left guard and 13 at center.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Kyle Shanahan drops truth bomb on Trey Lance’s ‘arm fatigue’ rumors

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan basically confirmed that Trey Lance is dealing with some arm issues, but he’s not making a big deal out of it. Lance’s condition has been a major concern this offseason, especially after rumors spread that he’s dealing with arm fatigue. In fact, Colin Cowherd of FOX Sports even claimed that the 49ers are rebuilding the young QB’s delivery because of the issue.
NFL
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Danny Amendola news

Longtime NFL wide receiver Danny Amendola has officially announced his retirement, despite reportedly receiving offers from “multiple” NFL teams for the upcoming season, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Schefter added that the Texas Tech grad “is ready to pursue various other interests, including having initial talks with broadcasting...
NFL
NBC Sports

Patriots host five players for workouts ahead of training camp

The New England Patriots are doing their due diligence with training camp set to begin this week. ESPN's Mike Reiss reports the team hosted five free agents for workouts on Monday. Wide receivers Derrick Dillon, Terry Godwin, Andrew Jamiel and Cinque Sweeting were in Foxboro along with tight end La'Michael Pettway.
NFL
RaiderMaven

RaiderMaven

Las Vegas, NV
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
384K+
Views
ABOUT

RaiderMaven is a FanNation channel covering the Las Vegas Raiders

 https://www.si.com/nfl/raiders

Comments / 0

Community Policy