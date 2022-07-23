Fridays on the Plaza featuring Sara Thomsen

When visiting Sioux Falls, South Dakota, you’ll be amazed by the natural beauty of the city. Explore Falls Park, where the Big Sioux River tumbles over a series of rock faces. You’ll also see the ruins of a 19th-century queen bee mill. You’ll also want to check out the Pettigrew Home & Museum, which contains the artifacts collected by Senator Richard F. Pettigrew. And don’t forget to visit the Old Courthouse Museum, which contains local history exhibits. You’ll also want to visit Sertoma Park, where there’s an aquarium and butterfly house.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO