Sioux Falls, SD

Fridays on the Plaza featuring Sara Thomsen

By Dakota News Now staff
dakotanewsnow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - This week’s featured...

www.dakotanewsnow.com

dakotanewsnow.com

California-style taqueria opened in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A new Mexican restaurant has opened next to the Empire Mall. Simon’s Tacos features fresh Mexican food with dine-in, counter service, and delivery as well. For more information, visit SiouxFalls.Business. Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Stranded travelers reach out to Dakota News Now for help

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -A couple from Indiana want to caution other possible travelers taking a bus trip after being stranded in Sioux Falls for 48 hours. Their main concerns in the ordeal are customer service and communication. Two months ago, Jonathon Gordon purchased two one-way bus tickets...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Butterfly House & Aquarium’s ‘spinning’ stingray died

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Butterfly House & Aquarium announced its southern stingray, known to have an unusual spinning behavior passed away. Representatives of the company said the stingray, MJ, came to the Sioux Falls facility ten years ago and after a few years of arriving, he began displaying his unique swimming routine, spinning around the tank. Experts say this behavior would have made him easy prey in the wild.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Obscure Brewery celebrates equality for the disabled with specialty orange beer

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Sioux Falls brewery is celebrating an important milestone in American history with a specialty orange fruit beer. Obscure Brewing released its “Accessibly Orange Beer” on Tuesday. The Belgium ale was created to celebrate 32 years of the Americans with Disabilities Act. The law went into effect on July 26, 1990, prohibiting discrimination against people with disabilities.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Sioux Falls, SD
Entertainment
City
Sioux Falls, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Natural Grocers prepares for Sioux Falls opening

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Natural Grocers began in Colorado over 65 years ago. The shop is now preparing to open its doors in Sioux Falls for the very first time Wednesday morning. “Sioux Falls and South Dakota, in general, is really a growing area and we just...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

B-Squad Dog Rescue annual Pup Crawl this Saturday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Director of Marketing Ashley Carrison and Board Member Misten Long joined us this morning to learn more about this fun community event. B-Squad Dog Rescue is a 100% volunteer-led organization that focuses on healing, fostering, and finding forever homes for at-risk dogs. This Saturday will be their second annual Pup Crawl from 1 pm to 7 pm at 5 different breweries in Downtown Sioux Falls. Register on their website or at Covert Artisan Ales & Cellars. https://bsquaddogrescue.com/events/b-squad-pup-crawl-2022/
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

‘NU2U’ Thrift Store gives back to Sioux Falls Christian School

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With rising costs at many stores, people are looking for ways to ease the pain at the register. This may include shopping at thrift stores. One that has been open in Sioux Falls for 18 years is helping not only with that, but all the money made is going back to a local Christian school.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Mega Millions selling lots of tickets

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The odds of winning are small, but that isn’t stopping people from dreaming. There’s been a run on Mega Millions lottery tickets. “Ten of the lottery tickets,” said customer Hayley Johnson. Hayley Johnson is buying Mega Millions tickets today because the...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Local business expands east of downtown Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Over the past several years, commuters passing along East 10th Street into downtown Sioux Falls have watched the gradual decline of 121 S Franklin Ave, a long, narrow building pressed up alongside the viaduct as it rises to cross industrial parks and the Big Sioux River.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Would you use a park and ride north of Sioux Falls? SDDOT wants to know

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — While he lives in Pierre, Steve Gramm knows Sioux Falls’ roads really well. For more than 30 years, Gramm has been working for the South Dakota Department of Transportation. His current role is a planning squad leader and he’s tasked with studying and planning for many of the city’s interstate interchanges. He’s helped produce the 2010 and 2020 decennial interstate corridor reports.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
travelnowsmart.com

Things to Do With Kids in Sioux Falls

When visiting Sioux Falls, South Dakota, you’ll be amazed by the natural beauty of the city. Explore Falls Park, where the Big Sioux River tumbles over a series of rock faces. You’ll also see the ruins of a 19th-century queen bee mill. You’ll also want to check out the Pettigrew Home & Museum, which contains the artifacts collected by Senator Richard F. Pettigrew. And don’t forget to visit the Old Courthouse Museum, which contains local history exhibits. You’ll also want to visit Sertoma Park, where there’s an aquarium and butterfly house.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Sioux Falls gives update on downtown parking ramp

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The city of Sioux Falls held an information meeting today regarding an update on the downtown parking ramp located on 10th street and Phillips Avenue. The presentation was given by Chief of Staff for the city Erica Beck. She says this has been a...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Ice cream business leads to sweet success for 14-year-old

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A young South Dakota entrepreneur is finding sweet success with his ice cream business. We first met Noah Felderman when he was 12 years old, selling SDSU ice cream out of the back of an ATV. His mom was sort of a silent partner...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Geraets and Jansa crowned champs along with 2 others in RC at State Junior Golf Tournament

RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The SDGA Junior State Golf Tournaments concluded Tuesday in rainy Rapid City with 4 champions crowned. Reese Jansa out-dueled her high school teammate from Harrisburg to win by in the girls 16-18 division. The Sioux Falls golfer and future Toledo Rocket shot a 75-76 for a 151 two day total and a 6-shot win over Mattie Weidenbach.
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Sunday Boredom Busters, July 24th

PIPESTONE, MN (KELO) — Arts Under the Stars features the night sounds of nature and music at Hiawatha Pageant Park in Pipestone, MN. Local youth, fresh from Broadway camp, will share the stage with adult performers. The gates open at 8 p.m. The performance starts at dusk. Tickets are $10, $5 for children. Bring your own lawn chairs and bug spray.
PIPESTONE, MN
dakotanewsnow.com

James Webb Space Telescope engineer visits Sioux Falls

First non-tribal cannabis dispensary in South Dakota to open on Wednesday. The store is part of a chain that has shops in Colorado and Oklahoma, but the local owners are conscious of how it fits in with the Hartford community. Sioux Falls Fire Rescue asks for smoke alarm checks after...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Census data shows where Sioux Falls area workers come from

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota’s largest metro is frequently mentioned as a growing area with people coming from all over looking for work and a new place to call home. New data from the U.S. Census Bureau is providing concrete data on how many are following that trend and where people are coming from. Bob Mundt, the President and CEO of Sioux Falls Development Foundation, discussed the trends and what else his staff has discovered.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Wild Wednesday: Learning about the Komodo Dragon

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - For this edition of Wild Wednesday, we are here at the Great Plains Zoo learning about a remarkable reptile: the Komodo Dragon. This one here is named Natasha. We have education specialist Allison Gould joining us this morning. It’s going to be a...
SIOUX FALLS, SD

