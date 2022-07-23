ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘9-1-1: Lone Star’s Rob Lowe Posts Heartfelt Tribute to Wife Sheryl Berkoff for 31st Anniversary

By Caitlin Berard
 4 days ago
Celebrity marriages aren’t exactly known for their longevity. Nicolas Cage and Lisa Marie Presley, for example, were married for 107 days. Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries tied the knot in August and were divorced by Halloween. And Cher and Gregg Allman? Well, their wedded bliss lasted a whopping nine days.

With so many short-lived relationships, the rare exceptions are made all the more impressive. Rob Lowe and Sheryl Berkoff are one such Hollywood anomaly. The couple met on a blind date in 1983, tied the knot in 1991, when Rob and Sheryl were just 27 and 30, respectively, and remain happily married to this day.

In fact, the pair just celebrated their 31st wedding anniversary, a major milestone for any couple, let alone one in which both partners are famous. To commemorate the special day, Rob Lowe posted a touching tribute to his wife on Instagram.

“Happy 31st Anniversary, baby,” he wrote alongside a shot of his wife on the beach. “Your love has made my world. You are as beautiful, knowledgeable, fascinating, kind, and hilarious as you were so many glorious years ago. Partners in love for life!!”

Sheryl Berkoff posted a heartfelt message to her husband as well. “Love is always,” she wrote in the caption of an image of herself and Rob Lowe. “Celebrating 31 years. Blessed and grateful. Happy Anniversary xoxo.”

‘9-1-1 Lone Star’s Rob Lowe Explains How His Wife Sheryl ‘Saved His Life’

The Rob Lowe of today is extremely similar to his bubbly, health-obsessed Parks and Recreation character, Chris Traeger. Though his main priority is being the best father and husband he can be, maintaining excellent physical and mental health is a close second.

So much so, in fact, that when he couldn’t get in a lunch workout on the set of 9-1-1 Lone Star due to pandemic restrictions, he quickly became depressed from the lack of physical activity.

Back in the ’80s, however, child star Rob Lowe was far from the picture of health he is today. He struggled with alcoholism and substance abuse and was well on his way to a dead end on the path of destruction. It was only upon meeting the love of his life, Sheryl Berkoff, that he began to see a need for change.

“Listen, she may have saved my life, really,” Lowe explained to Entertainment Tonight. “I mean, she met me when I was at the end of my ’80s run of wild boy craziness and she was worth changing my life for. And so I am really lucky that that happened to me.”

“Maybe I had changed it on my own, maybe,” he continued. “But it’s a big maybe. And just when I met her, I knew that if I could not make it with her, I definitely could not make it work with anyone else.”

Lisa Gouldie
3d ago

It's great to see a lasting relationship in Hollywood. Congratulations

Teressa Doodigian
3d ago

congrats on 31 years. just celebrated my 50th.

