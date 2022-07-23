ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakers: Popular NBA Account Points Out Mind-Boggling LeBron James Playoff Stat

When Lakers forward LeBron James finally calls an end to his illustrious career, his final season will be one to remembered and he will be considered arguably the greatest player of all time. Being in the NBA for 19 seasons, and counting, makes you bound to set records, but no one could imagine what James has done now.

In 19 seasons, James has appeared in the NBA Finals a whopping ten times. Luckily for us, StatMuse was able to calculate the amount of games he has won and found out that he has more playoff wins than the Raptors, Grizzlies, Hornets, Pelicans and Timberwolves.....combined.

These franchises aren't considered as some of the oldest in the league, but to know just one man has conquered all these teams in just his 19 season in the league is a stat that is hard to wrap your mind around.

StatMuse graced us with an extra fact, stating that James also has more playoff points, assists and 3-pointers than the Pelicans, Timberwolves and Hornets, further proving his James' greatness.

James has played with many great teammates like Dwyane Wade, Kyrie Irving, Chris Bosh, Kevin Love and Anthony Davis, but he was still the driving factor for his teams wins.

James now enters his 20th season and seemingly done all he can do to solidify his greatness among the NBA legends. With the way he's been playing, there's no doubt more records will be broken as he sets his eyes on a 5th championship and possibly the record for most career points.

