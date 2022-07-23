ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Jeopardy!’ to Name ‘Multiple’ Hosts, According to EP

By Lou Haviland
 4 days ago

Jeopardy! will soon be announcing its intentions for the show as it enters its next season in September. The program, which has seen its share of upheaval in the nearly two years since the death of longtime host Alex Trebek, appears to have found its footing.

The answer-and-question quiz show’s executive producer Michael Davies recently teased some plans and pointed to the reality that, in essence, this isn’t going to be your father’s Jeopardy!

The game show went through a great deal to get to this point

Following Trebek’s death in 2020, the show’s GOAT player Ken Jennings hosted for a while and then the show turned to a variety of celebrity guest hosts including journalist Katie Couric, CNN’s Anderson Cooper, 60 Minutes correspondent Bill Whitaker, another of the show’s champs Buzzy Cohen , Jeopardy! ‘s current co-host Mayim Bialik, Today anchor Savannah Guthrie , and actor and television personality LeVar Burton.

After great speculation as to who would get the job, then-executive producer Mike Richards was placed in the role, with Bialik named as a Jeopardy! prime-time host.

Richards didn’t last long as either host or showrunner when he stepped down in 2021 because of unearthed offensive statements he’d made in the past, preserved on a podcast.

According to Variety at that time, those allegations caught up with Richards and he agreed to resign.

In a 2021 statement, Sony Pictures TV said: “We support Mike’s decision to step down as host. We were surprised this week to learn of Mike’s 2013/2014 podcast and the offensive language he used in the past.  We have spoken with him about our concerns and our expectations moving forward.”

‘Jeopardy!’ executive producer says the show is going with more than one host

Variety reported recently that the show’s exec producer Michael Davies talked to them backstage at the 2022 Daytime Emmys about the show’s intentions to go in a different direction from its single-host history.

“The scandal was, as we call it at ‘Jeopardy!,’ ‘the awkward months,’” Davies said. “But it showed the power of our audience and how passionately our fans care about the program, which is just so important. What’s happened over the course of the season — Matt Amodio, and Amy Schneider and Mattea [Roach] and Ryan [Long] — really made us just remember how incredible the game is. The stars of our show and Mayim [Bialik] and Ken [Jennings] have done incredible job hosting.”

Davies moved on to the show’s future and its long-anticipated announcement naming a new host.

As it turns out, Sony TV seems to be thinking of more than one host, and perhaps even more than two, according to the producer, who revealed “we hope to have a hosting announcement very, very soon. But with all of our plans for ‘Jeopardy!’ — which is more ‘Jeopardy!,’ not less, more versions —we’re going to need multiple hosts to represent the entire audience, to represent the entire country, in order to take this franchise forward.”

Trebek’s prediction about the future of ‘Jeopardy!’

Alex Trebek wrote in his memoir The Answer Is . . .: Reflections on My Life , published just months before his death, that he felt Jeopardy! would gain even more strength after his hosting days came to an end.

“You could replace me as the host of the show with anybody and it would likely be just as popular,
he wrote. “Hell, after 36 years with me, it might even be more popular. The show might be even more appreciated than it is with me as host.”

Comments / 54

Guest
4d ago

If the producers make a decision that the audience doesn’t like, Jeopardy will be gone. We want Ken Jennings to do the hosting. No more flipping host or you’ll lose the audience. And your job security.

Reply(7)
41
Mnimar
3d ago

Here we go again. ANOTHER bad decision by Jeopardy producers. Why would you want multiple hosts when that's what's killing the show right now? All that will do is give the show fluctuating ratings. People will tune in during the week their favorite host is on and turn it off when someone is hosting they don't like. What they need is a permanent host most of the audience likes because this is what will give the show "consistently" high ratings.

Reply
13
read the article
3d ago

Name a permanent host then let the chips fall where they may. People will either watch or not. Jeopardy has gotten enough mileage out of stringing the public along.

Reply(1)
16
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Star James Holzhauer Reveals Two ‘Huge Announcements’ for ‘Game Show Boot Camp’

If getting on a game show like Jeopardy! is a dream of yours, then pay attention because show star James Holzhauer wants your attention. See, he’s going to be part of “Game Show Boot Camp” in the lovely little town of Las Vegas. Holzhauer also will have some friends appear, too. On Thursday, he offered up a couple of “huge announcements” for the upcoming event. On Twitter, Holzhauer announced that Jeopardy! will have an in-person audition happen. Also, Amy Schneider, who won 40 games, will be there, too. Take a look at not only an earlier tweet but the one Holzhauer shared with some good news.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Slam This Contestant for ‘Making a Fool of Himself’ With ‘Over the Top’ Antics

Unlike most shows, Jeopardy! has only two main components – the host and the contestants. As such, an unusually bright spotlight is placed on both. Fans of the game show have an incredibly close connection with the series’ host (even though it’s very one-sided). And when a contestant comes along who sparks their interest, fans will cheer them on with a vehemence typically reserved for family and close friends.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Outsider.com

WATCH: ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Host Pat Sajak Misses His ‘Partner’ Vanna White in Hilarious Vacation Post

When it comes to missing his longtime “partner” Vanna White, Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak does not mince words with his daughter. See, Pat’s on vacation with Maggie Sajak and bemoans the fact that Vanna isn’t around. Um, well, it’s a rather humorous moment between Pat and Maggie. We think you will get a laugh out of this hilarious video Maggie shared on her Instagram account. Take a listen and keep your eyes open, too.
epicstream.com

Mayim Bialik Heartbreak: Big Bang Theory Star Brought In 'Terrible Ratings' Prompting Jeopardy! Producers To Bring Back Ken Jennings? TV Host Shared Shocking Truth About Parenting

Many fans were shocked when Ken Jennings announced in May that he would be “handing back” to Jeopardy! Co-host Mayim Bialik as he takes a months-long hiatus from the quiz show. After the shocking death of previous longtime host Alex Trebek in 2020, The Big Bang Theory actress was tapped to co-host the famous game show together with series champ Ken on a rotating basis.
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’: Amy Schneider Says the Game Show ‘Is Becoming More Like a Sport’

Although dating back to the 1960s, the format that most have come to love about the game show Jeopardy! started in 1984 with Alex Trebek. Since then, the show has become what some consider to be the greatest game show in television history. But while the format hasn’t changed in decades, a new type of player has. Once known for stumping players, Jeopardy! is now a place of champions. And what is more surprising is the fact that it seemed to happen overnight.
Popculture

'Dancing the Stars': Tyra Banks Speaks out on Alfonso Ribeiro Being Named Co-Host

Tyra Banks will no longer host Dancing With the Stars solo, and now she's speaking out about her new co-host. On Wednesday night, Alfonso Ribeiro was publicly revealed to be joining the dance competition as a new emcee alongside Banks. The two previously worked together on several episodes of Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, and Banks looked back on those times when speaking out on the news.
Popculture

'American Idol' Alum Reveals She Is Homeless, Asks for Help

American Idol alum Mishavonna Henson is asking for fan's help amid a "life and death" situation. In a recently-created GoFundMe page, Henson, who competed on Season 8 of the singing competition, revealed that she is currently homeless and living out of her car and has been in and out of the emergency room several times this year.
Popculture

'Good Morning America' Host Reveals Divorce After 11 Years of Marriage

Rob Marciano and his wife Eryn Marciano are calling quits. After 11 years of marriage, the couple is divorcing. The Good Morning America meteorologist confirmed their separation in a statement to PEOPLE, telling the outlet, "The last couple of years have been very difficult. I didn't want this and tried to save the marriage, but we are sadly divorcing." Marciano added that his "focus now is on my kids," 10-year-old daughter Madelynn and 4-year-old son Mason.
Popculture

ABC News Reporter Reveals Pregnancy on 'Good Morning America'

ABC News reporter Maggie Rulli brought some breaking news of the personal variety to Good Morning America. Rulli shared that she and her husband, Morgan Blake, are expecting their first baby together. The report came directly from Disneyland Paris and the newly opened Marvel Avengers Campus, with George Stephanopoulos opening the door for the big reveal.
Us Weekly

Tom Bergeron Says Hiring Alfonso Ribeiro as ‘DWTS’ Host Is 1 of the Show’s ‘Smartest Decisions’

Passing the ballroom baton! Tom Bergeron was quick to congratulate incoming Dancing With the Stars host Alfonso Ribeiro ahead of the show’s 31st season. “Now, getting Conrad Green back as DWTS showrunner is only ONE of their smartest decisions. Here’s the other one 👏🏼,” Bergeron, 67, captioned an Instagram collage of throwback photos from when Ribeiro, 50, competed on the ABC series shortly after the casting switch was announced on Thursday, July 14. “Congratulations, buddy!”
Popculture

Jimmy Fallon Suffers Embarrassing Snub During Emmy Nominations

One big name missing from the 2022 Primetime Emmy nominations Tuesday morning was Jimmy Fallon. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon was not among the nominees for the Outstanding Variety Talk Series award. Fallon's show has not been nominated for any Primetime Emmys since 2017 and hasn't been included in the Outstanding Variety Talk Series category since 2016.
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order’s Camryn Manheim and ‘Chicago Fire’s Taylor Kinney Caught Up at Monte Carlo

Chicago Fire star Taylor Kinney and one star of the recent Law & Order revival series, Camryn Manheim were living it up in Monte Carlo recently. And, the two NBC stars were all smiles as they shared some fun times full of laughs and smooches in the Law & Order/One Chicago mash-up dream that we never knew we needed! And, thankfully, Camryn Manheim was sharing these good times with her fans on her Insta page, giving us all a glimpse of the moment the two TV stars reconnected in paradise.
People

24 and NCIS Star Gregory Itzin Dead at 74

24 and NCIS Star Gregory Itzin has died. He was 74. The actor passed away on Friday due to complications during an emergency surgery, the actor's manager Lisa Gallant confirmed to PEOPLE. In 2015, Itzin suffered a "major heart attack" during a Shakespeare performance but "came back only to continue...
shefinds

Netflix Announced It's Removing All These Movies And TV Shows In July--Subscribers Won't Be Happy!

It’s officially summertime — what could be more relaxing than returning from a day at the beach or pool to unwind on the couch with a lemonade and your favorite Netflix show? This is the season that traditionally welcomes plenty of box office hits at the movie theater, but if you prefer to cuddle up on the couch in the comfort of your own home, the popular streaming service always has your back and is ready to deliver great entertainment. The only catch? Nothing lasts forever. Even Netflix’s most popular shows and movies are bound to be removed at some point in order to make room for other (hopefully great) picks. Whether you’ve been meaning to catch “Django Unchained” or re-watch (for the hundredth time) “Forrest Gump,” consider this your impetus to waste not another day. Netflix announced it’s removing all these movies and TV shows in July — subscribers won’t be happy, but if you act fast, you can still enjoy some of these gems.
OK! Magazine

Nick Cannon Refused To Promote Sherri Shepherd's New Show Out Of Loyalty To Wendy Williams, Claims Insider

He may not like committing to romantic relationships, but Nick Cannon has no problem pledging his loyalty to those who have helped him along the way. Later this year, Sherri Shepherd's eponymous talk show will premiere, and the program is said to be a replacement to Wendy Williams' now defunct show. In order to build up hype for the new series, production company Debmar-Mercury asked the Nickelodeon alum to do some promotions — but he's reportedly refused to do so because of his friendship with Williams.
