Contract Conversations? Rams Sean McVay Discusses Future Extension Talks

Matthew Stafford paid. Aaron Donald paid. Cooper Kupp paid.

Is coach Sean McVay next to receive an extension from the Los Angeles Rams?

McVay told reporters Friday while accepting his Super Bowl ring that things are fine entering training camp. When the timing is right, he, along with general manager Les Snead, will discuss his contract further with ownership.

“We are in a good place. I think the goal in mind . was myself and Les being a pair," McVay said. "When you get that thing finalized, you guys will know."

The Rams have been one of the league's most potent and consistent offenses since 2017 when McVay arrived. Hired at age 30, McVay worked with former No. 1 pick Jared Goff and made stars out of talent such as running back Todd Gurley, receiver Robert Woods, Kupp and others.

Since taking over, Los Angeles has made a pair of Super Bowls, winning at SoFi Stadium last February over the Cincinnati Bengals. Prior to that. McVay and Snead both signed extensions following the 2019 season after the Rams played in Super Bowl Llll.

Currently, Snead and McVay have two years remaining on their deals.

"I feel really good about the direction that’s going in and I think it’ll be something where it’ll be me and Les and you guys will know when that is finalized for us," McVay said.

Last season, McVay reportedly earned roughly $8.5 million, making him the third-highest paid coach behind the New England Patriots’ Bill Belichick and the Seattle Seahawks' Pete Carroll. Belichick, who has been at the helm in Foxboro since 2000, made a league-high $12 million while Carroll was at $11 million.

Los Angeles could be trying to see how invested McVay is in remaining on the sideline. Earlier this offseason, it was reported that he could perhaps be persuaded to the broadcast booth on a new contract. Recently married, the now-36-year-old might someday imagine life past the Xs and Os on the field.

When asked if there was a plan on when an extension would be finalized, McVay said he “wouldn’t want to put a timetable” on the situation but that it was “more than likely” to happen before Week 1 kickoff against the Buffalo Bills.

"These things can kind of drag on as we all know, but I do feel really good about the direction and all the conversations that have been had as it relates to myself and Les," said McVay.

The Rams have high expectations with most of their 2021 roster returning for another round. Los Angeles is looking to become the first team since 2004 to repeat as Super Bowl champions.

One thing McVay preaches is culture in the building.

Said McVay: "We got the right kind of guys in our locker room, the right kind of coaches that are intrinsically motivated. They care about each other enough that they don’t want to let each other down, so I don’t worry about that."

