ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Trump slams Jan. 6 hearings as a ‘hoax’ at Arizona campaign rally as Pence makes rival appearance

By Nicole Darrah
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3myOvl_0gqHd8BM00
Former U.S. President Trump attends rally in Prescott Valley Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a rally ahead of Arizona primary elections, in Prescott Valley, Arizona, U.S., July 22, 2022. REUTERS/Rebecca Noble - RC28HV9ITYCD

Former President Donald Trump on Friday night railed against the panel investigating the Jan. 6 riot during a rally in Arizona — while at the same time, his vice president, Mike Pence, made a rival appearance in the Grand Canyon State as the two mull presidential runs.

Speaking in Prescott Valley in support of Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake and , Trump attacked the House select committee investigating the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol in 2021.

Trump said he watched , which mainly focused on what he was doing while the violent mob breached the Capitol as Congress was certifying Joe Biden's 2020 election win. The former president called it a "hoax."

He also denied testimony last month, in which she detailed Trump's apparent plan to go to the Capitol on Jan. 6 and tell his supporters following his "Stop the Steal" rally on the Ellipse that he hadn't lost the election.

Hutchinson claimed under oath that Tony Ornato, a top security official for the president, told her about an altercation on Jan. 6 in which , known as "the Beast," demanding to be taken to the Capitol, and was physically restrained by Secret Service agent Robert Engel when he was told he'd be returning to the White House instead.

According to Hutchinson, Ornato "described [Trump] as being irate. The president said something to the effect of, ‘I’m the effing president. Take me up to the Capitol now!'" she said.

On Friday night, Trump denied Hutchinson’s testimony, saying he could not have physically done what she had claimed. The former president also denied Hutchinson’s claim that she saw a White House valet cleaning up a mess after Trump apparently smashed a plate with his lunch on it against a wall.

“They have me throwing food,” Trump told the crowd. “I don’t throw food in the White House. I don’t throw food anywhere. I eat the food.”

He also railed against Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers, who told the members of the Jan. 6 committee that Trump pressured him without evidence. Trump coward who participated against the Republican Party" during the June hearing.

Trump said of the House’s investigation: “Where does it stop? Where does it end? Never forget: Everything this corrupt establishment is doing to me is all about preserving their power and control over the American people, for whatever reason. They want to damage me in any form so I can no longer represent you.

“If I stayed home, took it easy, If I announced that I was not going to run any longer for political office, the persecution of Donald Trump would immediately stop,” he added. “They’re coming after me because I’m standing up for you.”

Trump didn't mention Pence on Friday night — but the two had dueling events in Arizona in which they campaigned for opposing candidates for governor. Pence, , attended two events with Karrin Taylor Robson, a development attorney who has called for moving on from the 2020 election.

Next week, Trump and Pence will cross paths again in Washington, D.C. — Trump's first visit to the nation's capital since leaving office — where each will deliver major speeches on the same day.

This article originally appeared on Yahoo News at https://news.yahoo.com/trump-pence-arizona-jan-6-hearings-rival-election-events-145821871.html

Comments / 0

Related
Newsweek

Fact Check: Did Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner Make $640M in White House?

As the Joe Biden administration contends with new controversies surrounding the president's son, Hunter, left-leaning pundits have hit back, highlighting several well-documented financial scandals involving Donald Trump's family members. Alleged leaks from Hunter Biden's iCloud account have recently given Republican and pro-Trump supporters new material to further undermine Joe Biden's...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Prescott Valley, AZ
State
Washington State
City
Congress, AZ
Local
Arizona Elections
State
Arizona State
Local
Arizona Government
Defense One

US Can’t Down Russian Missiles Being Used in Ukraine, Report Says

The United States is not prepared to defend itself from the types of cruise missiles Russia has increasingly used to attack Ukraine, warns a new assessment from a prominent Washington think tank. The report from the nonpartisan Center for Strategic and International Studies argues that military commanders and policymakers have...
MILITARY
UPI News

Alabama man charged with threatening to assassinate President Joe Biden

July 21 (UPI) -- The Alabama man who allegedly called in a threat to assassinate President Joe Biden to the White House switchboard faces federal charges. John Andrew Bazor, Jr., of Mobile, Ala., is charged with threatening to kill Biden. According to U.S. Secret Service Special Agent Joseph V. Paul's...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Pence
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
Newsweek

Sarah Palin Responds to Russia's Alaska Threats—'Things We Can Do About It'

Former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin has criticized Russia for suggestions that the country could "claim back" Alaska amid the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine. Palin, who is running for Alaska's single seat in the House of Representatives, told Newsmax on Friday that Russia is staking claim to resources that should belong to the U.S. and there are "things we can do about it."
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

Israeli PM warns Biden to prepare to use military against nuclear Iran

In a joint press conference with President Joe Biden on Thursday, Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid warned that words alone would not stop Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons and that the U.S. and other members of the “free world” must be willing to use military force to stop Iran.
WORLD
NBC News

Another Trump W.H. bid won’t be normal. His press coverage shouldn’t be either

WASHINGTON — If it’s Thursday ... The Jan. 6 committee holds a prime-time hearing on Donald Trump’s 187 minutes of inaction during the attack on the U.S. Capitol. ... “If you were president, wouldn’t you just jump into action?” Rep. Elaine Luria, D-Va., tells NBC’s Ali Vitali in a hearing preview. ... President Biden speaks in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., on the bipartisan gun bill he signed into law… John Fetterman attends first in-person fundraiser since stroke in Pennsylvania Senate. ... And Maryland is set to count the outstanding mail-in ballots from Tuesday’s primaries.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Arizona House#Republican#Secret Service#The White House
Newsweek

Ukraine HIMARS Destroy More Than 100 'High Value' Russian Targets: Official

Ukraine has successfully used High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) to take out more than 100 "high value" Russian targets including ammunition depots, long-range artillery positions, command posts, air-defense sites and radar and communications nodes, a senior U.S. defense official told reporters. The U.S. provided Ukraine with HIMARS as part...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
POLITICO

Two people at the center of the Jan. 6 select committee's investigation have retained private lawyers. So has the driver of Donald Trump's SUV that day.

The still-unnamed driver on Jan. 6 is represented by G. Zachary Terwilliger, according to two people familiar. Better call all: Two key figures in the Jan. 6 select committee's investigation — Robert Engel, the head of Donald Trump’s security detail on the day of the Capitol attack, and Secret Service agent turned Trump White House aide Tony Ornato — have retained private counsel as the panel seeks additional testimony from them. One select committee member called the arrangement “unusual” after Thursday night's hearing.
POTUS
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
169K+
Followers
118K+
Post
60M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy