Box Office: Audiences Say “Alright” But Not “Yep” to “Nope” with $45 Mil Weekend Eyed

By Roger Friedman
Showbiz411
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Nope” is the movie of the moment, and very divisive among critics. Most criticized it on Rotten Tomatoes but gave it a “fresh” because it’s so well made. Audiences were also ambivalent last night. A...

www.showbiz411.com

Showbiz411

Pop Fizz: Shawn Mendes Cancels Rest of Tour Citing Mental Health Issues

That’s it for Shawn Mendes’s tour. He cancelled three weeks of shows to get himself together. But now he says he needs more time. He’s scuttled everything. The promoters must be livid, as well as the musicians and crews. But it’s more important at age 23 to figure out who you are and what you want out of life. God speed.
BOSTON, MA
Showbiz411

Review: Ethan Hawke’s Made an Extraordinary Six Part Paul Newman-Joanne Woodward Project “The Last Movie Stars”

I broke the first story about Ethan Hawke making a documentary about Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward. It was supposed to be for CNN Films, but Warner Discovery obviously moved it over to HBO Max as bait for subscribers. It was a smart move. The six part project, called “The Last Movie Stars” is simply extraordinary, a huge undertaking that left me excited and exhausted.
MOVIES
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Variety

Inside the ‘Severance’ Offices, Visiting the ‘House of the Dragon,’ and Other Wild Activations at Comic-Con This Year

Click here to read the full article. Not all of this year’s San Diego Comic-Con action took place on the convention center floor or in its ballrooms. While studios and producers like Marvel made headlines in Hall H, thousands of attendees to this year’s Con took time out to visit lavish, expensive activations geared toward an experiential visit to the worlds of films and series like Apple TV+’s “Severance,” HBO’s upcoming “Game of Thrones” prequel “House of the Dragon” and the upcoming “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” movie. Fans eager to return to Comic-Con — the first since 2019, after...
SAN DIEGO, CA

