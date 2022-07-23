Box Office: Audiences Say “Alright” But Not “Yep” to “Nope” with $45 Mil Weekend Eyed

Click here to read the full article. Not all of this year’s San Diego Comic-Con action took place on the convention center floor or in its ballrooms. While studios and producers like Marvel made headlines in Hall H, thousands of attendees to this year’s Con took time out to visit lavish, expensive activations geared toward an experiential visit to the worlds of films and series like Apple TV+’s “Severance,” HBO’s upcoming “Game of Thrones” prequel “House of the Dragon” and the upcoming “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” movie. Fans eager to return to Comic-Con — the first since 2019, after...

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 12 MINUTES AGO