Box Office: Audiences Say “Alright” But Not “Yep” to “Nope” with $45 Mil Weekend Eyed
By Roger Friedman
Showbiz411
4 days ago
“Nope” is the movie of the moment, and very divisive among critics. Most criticized it on Rotten Tomatoes but gave it a “fresh” because it’s so well made. Audiences were also ambivalent last night. A...
Adele has agreed to 13 new weekend dates next winter in Las Vegas at Caesar’s Palace Colosseum. Only one problem: her schedule includes the weekends of the Grammy Awards and the Oscars. Adele is booked into the Colosseum for February 3rd and 4th. The Grammys are on the 5th,...
Tony Dow, the actor who played Wally Cleaver as a teenager in “Leave it to Beaver,” is gravely ill and in hospice. There was an erroneous report of his death. His mangers posted a death announcement to Facebook without verification. His son Christopher updated the situation on Tuesday...
Norman Lear turns 100 today. He’s got all his marbles and then some. Happy birthday, Norman. To celebrate, his daughter, Kate, has recorded a birthday message from Norman and posted to Instagram. It’s below. Few in the history of the arts in this country have matched Norman Lear’s...
That’s it for Shawn Mendes’s tour. He cancelled three weeks of shows to get himself together. But now he says he needs more time. He’s scuttled everything. The promoters must be livid, as well as the musicians and crews. But it’s more important at age 23 to figure out who you are and what you want out of life. God speed.
I broke the first story about Ethan Hawke making a documentary about Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward. It was supposed to be for CNN Films, but Warner Discovery obviously moved it over to HBO Max as bait for subscribers. It was a smart move. The six part project, called “The Last Movie Stars” is simply extraordinary, a huge undertaking that left me excited and exhausted.
You can’t stop a bad movie franchise. Netflix is determined to make “The Gray Man” into something. So they’ve announced a sequel to the current film and a spinoff movie as well in the so called Gray Man “Universe.”. Well, they can’t be worse than...
Not all of this year's San Diego Comic-Con action took place on the convention center floor or in its ballrooms. While studios and producers like Marvel made headlines in Hall H, thousands of attendees to this year's Con took time out to visit lavish, expensive activations geared toward an experiential visit to the worlds of films and series like Apple TV+'s "Severance," HBO's upcoming "Game of Thrones" prequel "House of the Dragon" and the upcoming "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves" movie.
Fans eager to return to Comic-Con — the first since 2019, after...
I am so sorry to hear about Paul Sorvino passing away at age 83. He was a true New York original, one of a kind, a great actor, singer, and raconteur. There isn’t a memory I have of him when he wasn’t smiling a big grin, having a grand time. God bless him.
Joni Mitchell also sang “Both Sides Now” at the Newport Folk Festival yesterday. It’s the most amazing, moving moment of the weekend. Look at the reactions of Wynonna Judd and Brand Carlile. Joni has fought her way back from a devastating brain aneurysm in 2015. She can walk, talk, and sing! Bravo! And this will just blow your mind.
Armie Hammer’s going to eating out his heart. While he’s in movie purgatory for his efforts to become a cannibal, his “Call Me By Your Name:” collaborators have gone whole hog in the pursuit. Co-stars Timothee Chalamet and Michael Stuhlbarg have joined their “Call Me” director...
