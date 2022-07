MINNEAPOLIS -- Two friends, taking a walk, after coming down a very unlikely path.It's a journey that started 33 years ago. Micah Meline was adopted from Korea by a Minnesota family. But he felt like he didn't fit. Drugs and a life of crime led him to the Hennepin County Adult Corrections Center."I think when I was sitting in B block, listening to all the noise, I didn't know if my life would be different," Micah said.After leading a police chase, his future looked grim, with years of incarceration and addiction."I was defeated. I was like 130 pounds, my face...

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 16 HOURS AGO