ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Trump slams Jan. 6 hearings as a ‘hoax’ at Arizona campaign rally as Pence makes rival appearance

By Nicole Darrah
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xPJoK_0gqHbikZ00
Former U.S. President Trump attends rally in Prescott Valley Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a rally ahead of Arizona primary elections, in Prescott Valley, Arizona, U.S., July 22, 2022. REUTERS/Rebecca Noble - RC28HV9ITYCD

Former President Donald Trump on Friday night railed against the panel investigating the Jan. 6 riot during a rally in Arizona — while at the same time, his vice president, Mike Pence, made a rival appearance in the Grand Canyon State as the two mull presidential runs.

Speaking in Prescott Valley in support of Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake and , Trump attacked the House select committee investigating the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol in 2021.

Trump said he watched , which mainly focused on what he was doing while the violent mob breached the Capitol as Congress was certifying Joe Biden's 2020 election win. The former president called it a "hoax."

He also denied testimony last month, in which she detailed Trump's apparent plan to go to the Capitol on Jan. 6 and tell his supporters following his "Stop the Steal" rally on the Ellipse that he hadn't lost the election.

Hutchinson claimed under oath that Tony Ornato, a top security official for the president, told her about an altercation on Jan. 6 in which , known as "the Beast," demanding to be taken to the Capitol, and was physically restrained by Secret Service agent Robert Engel when he was told he'd be returning to the White House instead.

According to Hutchinson, Ornato "described [Trump] as being irate. The president said something to the effect of, ‘I’m the effing president. Take me up to the Capitol now!'" she said.

On Friday night, Trump denied Hutchinson’s testimony, saying he could not have physically done what she had claimed. The former president also denied Hutchinson’s claim that she saw a White House valet cleaning up a mess after Trump apparently smashed a plate with his lunch on it against a wall.

“They have me throwing food,” Trump told the crowd. “I don’t throw food in the White House. I don’t throw food anywhere. I eat the food.”

He also railed against Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers, who told the members of the Jan. 6 committee that Trump pressured him without evidence. Trump coward who participated against the Republican Party" during the June hearing.

Trump said of the House’s investigation: “Where does it stop? Where does it end? Never forget: Everything this corrupt establishment is doing to me is all about preserving their power and control over the American people, for whatever reason. They want to damage me in any form so I can no longer represent you.

“If I stayed home, took it easy, If I announced that I was not going to run any longer for political office, the persecution of Donald Trump would immediately stop,” he added. “They’re coming after me because I’m standing up for you.”

Trump didn't mention Pence on Friday night — but the two had dueling events in Arizona in which they campaigned for opposing candidates for governor. Pence, , attended two events with Karrin Taylor Robson, a development attorney who has called for moving on from the 2020 election.

Next week, Trump and Pence will cross paths again in Washington, D.C. — Trump's first visit to the nation's capital since leaving office — where each will deliver major speeches on the same day.

This article originally appeared on Yahoo News at https://news.yahoo.com/trump-pence-arizona-jan-6-hearings-rival-election-events-145821871.html

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

US rocket system enables Ukraine to pummel key supply bridge

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian troops used American-supplied precision rocket launchers to knock out a strategic bridge used by Russia to supply its forces in southern Ukraine’s occupied Kherson region, officials said Wednesday. Ukraine also claimed to have destroyed an enemy ammunition depot, artillery pieces and other military equipment in the region, killing 51 members of the Russian army. There was no immediate confirmation from the Russian side. The Antonivskyi Bridge over the Dnieper River was attacked late Tuesday, according to Kirill Stremousov, deputy head of the Moscow-appointed administration for the Kherson region. The bridge was left standing, but holes in its deck prevented vehicles from crossing the 1.4-kilometer (0.9-mile) span, he said. After previous Ukrainian attacks damaged the bridge last week, it was closed to trucks, but it had remained open for passenger vehicles until the latest strike.
MILITARY
USA TODAY

OnPolitics: DOJ is questioning witnesses about Trump's conduct on Jan. 6

Hello, OnPolitics readers. President Joe Biden said he is "feeling great" after twice testing negative for COVID-19. The president first tested positive for the highly transmissible disease last Thursday. Biden, 79, has been allowed to discontinue strict isolation measures after testing negative Tuesday night and again Wednesday morning. The president...
POTUS
The Associated Press

Democrat Barnes emerges as favorite in Wisconsin Senate race

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes emerged Wednesday as the clear favorite in what had been a crowded Democratic field seeking to unseat Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, as his nearest rival dropped out and threw his support behind Barnes. Milwaukee Bucks executive Alex Lasry, who polls showed had been running tight with Barnes, explained his surprising move by saying Barnes had pulled ahead in recent weeks and there was no way he could catch him in the hotly contested primary for what is expected to be one of the most hard-fought Senate races this year. “This wasn’t something where I thought we lost,” Lasry said, standing alongside Barnes outside the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee where the Bucks play. “I think Mandela won.” The race in battleground Wisconsin, which Donald Trump narrowly won in 2016 but lost by a nearly equal number of votes in 2020, could determine which party holds majority control in the 50-50 Senate.
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Prescott Valley, AZ
State
Washington State
City
Congress, AZ
Local
Arizona Elections
State
Arizona State
Local
Arizona Government
The Associated Press

Wisconsin GOP hopefuls Kleefisch, Michels clash over gas tax

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican candidate for governor Tim Michels said Wednesday during a debate that he can be taken at his word that he won’t raise gas taxes, as challenger Rebecca Kleefisch accused him of not taking responsibility for previously being in leadership roles for groups that backed increasing gas taxes. “You’ve got to take responsibility for some of these organizations,” Kleefisch, a former lieutenant governor, said during a heated exchange in the debate broadcast on WISN-AM. “Do your people who you say you lead just not listen or are you not taking responsibility?” Kleefisch, Michels and state Rep. Tim Ramthun debated on the radio three days after a television debate and less than two weeks before the Aug. 9 primary. The winner will advance to face Democratic Gov. Tony Evers in November. Michels, who is endorsed by Donald Trump and co-owns the state’s largest construction company, Michels Corp., said he “never once” said he wanted to raise the gas tax. He said the groups he was on that lobbied for raising the gas tax, including the Wisconsin Transportation Builders Association, came to a consensus on issues and he didn’t always agree.
WISCONSIN STATE
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
93K+
Followers
120K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy