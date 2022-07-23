ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Lincoln teen convicted of killing police officer, facing another murder charge

By News Channel Nebraska
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLINCOLN, Neb. -- A 19-year-old man, who was convicted of killing Lincoln Police Investigator Mario Herrera in 2020, is now charged with murdering another man...

