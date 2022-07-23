Lincoln teen convicted of killing police officer, facing another murder charge

OMAHA, Neb. – An inmate at the Nebraska Correctional Youth Facility (NCYF) reportedly assaulted a staff member on Monday, resulting in a serious* injury. According to NDCS officials, the inmate refused multiple directives and tried to physically maneuver around the staff person. When the staff person attempted to restrain the inmate, the inmate reportedly punched the staff member in the head multiple times. Additional staff arrived to assist. The injured staff person was assessed at an Omaha hospital and was determined to have a serious injury, according to NDCS.

OMAHA, NE ・ 6 HOURS AGO