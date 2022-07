From a floating subway car to a repurposed abandoned power plant, Yonkers boasts leading architectural feats in New York. One of the most prominent aspects of the architecture in New York’s largest suburb is Alder Manor, a sprawling property once home to mining tycoon William Boyce Thompson. Though Alder Manor is no longer home to Thompson, it will still serve as the home base for some of New York’s most powerful leaders. This time, these leaders will be fighting climate change in their new global home for climate solutions rather than ruling the mining industry.

YONKERS, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO