Nicollet County, MN

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Nicollet, Renville, Sibley by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-23 10:07:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-23 10:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target...

alerts.weather.gov

valleynewslive.com

Woman dead following crash with garbage truck in West-Central MN

NEAR RAYMOND, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One woman is dead and a man is hurt following a crash involving a garbage truck and a minivan. The Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Department says it happened on Tuesday, July 26 at a rural intersection near Raymond, MN. Authorities are not saying...
RAYMOND, MN
knsiradio.com

Missing Man Found Injured Near Lake In Kandiyohi County

(KNSI) – An 87-year-old man suffering from Alzheimer’s was rescued after being found at the bottom of a steep embankment. The Kandiyohi Sheriff’s Office was called around 7:30 on Sunday night by the missing man’s family, who said he hadn’t been seen since that morning. Deputies began a search around the man’s last known location in the 6000 block of Long Lake Road in Dovre Township.
KANDIYOHI COUNTY, MN
Southern Minnesota News

4 injured in Highway 169 crash

Four people were injured in a crash on Highway 169 south of Le Sueur Sunday morning. The state patrol says an SUV and a Kia, both traveling southbound collided on the highway. There was then a secondary crash involving a two more SUVs and a pickup truck, also traveling southbound when they also collided.
LE SUEUR, MN
myklgr.com

New Ulm man sentenced for leading deputies on high speed chase through Redwood Falls while high

A New Ulm man, Travis Douglas Lux, age 30, was sentenced in Redwood County Court for leading deputies on a high speed chase through Redwood Falls while high last June. According to court documents, at about 9:33 a.m. on June 17, Redwood County deputies received several reports about a driver who was shouting and apparently had his door open. A deputy spotted the vehicle traveling at about 92 miles per hour near the intersections of County Road 17 and Highway 19. When the deputy activated his emergency lights, the suspect driver drove faster through Redwood Falls, coming to a stop near the intersection of Lake Drive and Bridge Street.
REDWOOD FALLS, MN
kicdam.com

Wright County Urn Found in Jackson County Cemetery

Jackson, MN (KICD) — An odd discovery was reported to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office last Wednesday afternoon: an urn in a clear plastic bag placed under a bench in a Jackson County cemetery. The urn had a registration tag from the Cremation Society of Minnesota that identified...
JACKSON COUNTY, MN
knsiradio.com

Two Utilities Plan Transmission Line Ending in Central Minnesota

(KNSI) – More utilities plan to bring energy to central Minnesota from other parts of the state. Late last week Xcel Energy announced it intends to build a 120-mile power line ending in Becker. On Monday, Minnesota Power and Great River Energy said they are looking to construct a transmission line stretching from Itasca County south to substations in Benton and Sherburne Counties.
BECKER, MN
Power 96

Rice County 6-Legged Roundabout Construction Starts Next May

The Rice County Board of Commissioners today approved an agreement with the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) for final design of the I-35 at Highway 19 six-legged roundabout. County Highway Engineer Dennis Luebbe has been telling commissioners since the beginning of July the agreement was coming and said today the...
RICE COUNTY, MN
kduz.com

Hutchinson Man Injured in Motorcycle Crash

A Hutchinson man was injured in a motorcycle crash Sunday night north of Hutchinson. The McLeod County Sheriff’s Office says 19-year-old Ethan Johnston was transported to the hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries. The Sheriff’s Office says they responded to the crash in the area of County Road 7...
HUTCHINSON, MN
Bring Me The News

Man found dead in vehicle near Hutchinson

A man was found dead inside a vehicle in a rural Minnesota Monday morning. The Meeker County Sheriff's Office said at about 6:11 a.m., they received a call about a man who was dead inside a vehicle parked on the side of a road in the 61000 block of 620th Avenue in Greenleaf Township, northwest of Hutchinson.
HUTCHINSON, MN
KEYC

Authorities investigating shooting in Janesville

JANESVILLE, Minn. (KEYC) - Authorities are investigating a shooting that took place in Janesville Tuesday afternoon. The shooting reportedly took place near the intersection of Main Street and Mill Street. Early reports indicate one victim was airlifted to a hospital in Rochester to be treated for their injuries. The current...
JANESVILLE, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Sedan and Semi Crash in Owatonna

Owatonna, MN (KROC-AM News)- A crash between a semi-truck and a sedan in Owatonna sent a motorist to the hospital late Tuesday morning. The State Patrol crash report says the semi and sedan were both traveling south on Interstate 35 when they collided near the 26th St. exit, left the roadway and crashed into the ditch on the right-hand side shortly before 11 a.m. The sedan driver was identified as 60-year-old Michael White of Medford. He was brought to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
OWATONNA, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Welcome man arrested in Winnebago on outstanding warrants, fleeing police

A Welcome man was arrested Sunday night on outstanding warrants in Winnebago after allegedly fleeing police. Christian Michael Jagodzinske, 25, was taken into custody without incident. The Faribault County Sheriff’s Office said they received information that Jagodzinske would be in Winnebago. Deputies initiated a traffic stop on Highway 169 on...
WINNEBAGO, MN
fox9.com

Electric boat rentals have arrived on Lake Minnetonka

Electric cars are becoming commonplace and boats are not far behind. In fact, renting one is now an option on Lake Minnetonka. Electric Shores has brought Duffy Boats to Downtown Excelsior. The boats don’t require gas, are easy to drive, quiet and barely produce a wake. They top out around seven miles per hour and are meant for cruising. They can hold up to 12 people and can be rented for an hour or the whole day. Check them out on Instagram @Electric.Shores.
MINNETONKA, MN
CBS Minnesota

1 shot in downtown Janesville; 2 suspects in custody

JANESVILLE, Minn. – Two people are in custody in connection to a shooting Tuesday afternoon in a southern Minnesota town.The Waseca County Sheriff's Office says it happened in downtown Janesville at about 3:17 p.m.The victim was airlifted to an area hospital. Their condition has not been released.  The suspects were found in rural Waseca County. The sheriff's office says investigators don't believe "there is any further threat to the public."Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call 507-835-0500.
JANESVILLE, MN
WJON

Man Arrested For Making Terroristic Threats

GREENLEAF TWP -- A complaint of cars doing burnouts led to the arrest of a man on charges of making terroristic threats. Meeker County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to complaints of cars doing burnouts in Greenleaf Township just after 2:00 a.m. Sunday. When they arrived, deputies learned of a man...
MEEKER COUNTY, MN

