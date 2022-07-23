VIP notes on three Texas A&M players

Tennessee is less than a week away from starting preseason camp ahead of the upcoming season, and the Vols will be looking to take another step after a better-than-expected debut season under head coach Josh Heupel in 2021. Expectations are now higher for Tennessee, picked to finish third in its division (narrowly behind Kentucky) in the SEC preseason poll. ESPN’s Football Power Index ranks the Vols at No. 25 heading into the season and projects them to win 7.1 games, and the game-by-game predictions for every game on the 2022 schedule are also now out.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO