College Station, TX

VIP notes on three Texas A&M players

By Jeff Tarpley
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe're trending towards the start of Texas A&M's fall camp and Gigem 247 gives you some inside info on three Aggies....defensive linemen Shemar Turner...

UCLA Receives a Monday “BOOM!"

On Monday, UCLA Director of Player Personnel Ethan Young tweeted out "BOOM!" A "BOOM!" is a verbal commitment. The last “BOOM!” UCLA received was in late May. For a look at the UCLA Crystal Ball page, which is usually a good predictor of who the BOOM is, GO HERE.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Kurelic: What I am hearing on Ohio State and big decisions and more…

1) Ohio State wide receivers coach Brian Hartline had talked with South Florida Express 7-on-7 team head coach Brett Goetz about visiting Ohio State with a number of his top players, and that ended up happening the first weekend in April. Among the top SFE players to make it to Ohio State the April 1-3 weekend were wide receivers Brandon Inniss and Carnell Tate, running back Mark Fletcher and safety Cedrick Hawkins who are all Ohio State commitments.
OHIO STATE
WSU coach Kyle Smith on USC and UCLA departing Pac-12: They may be back

MUCH OF THE discourse around USC and UCLA departing the Pac-12 for the Big Ten has focused on football, but it's from the basketball side of the house -- more specifically, Washington State men’s hoops coach Kyle Smith -- where you'll find perhaps the freshest take on matters. Smith believes the travel grind that awaits the Trojans and Bruins across all sports may adversely affect their recruiting -- and thereby prompt a return to the Conference of Chmapions.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Iowa Football: Hawkeyes release first official depth chart

Big Ten Media Days are finally here and that means that Iowa fans will get their first depth chart of the season. There has been several notable moves throughout the last few weeks and we break them all down here. The offensive line will continue to be fluid, but there's optimism in the program that they can take a step forward despite losing Tyler Linderbaum to the NFL.
IOWA CITY, IA
Top Indiana Prospect Set to Visit Notre Dame This Week

Notre Dame is lining up some big-time visitors for July 26. The cookout looks to be the major recruiting weekend for the Fighting Irish this summer and the emphasis is on bringing in some elite class of 2024 recruits all in one place. The dead period will be over and recruits are set to hit the road once again.
NOTRE DAME, IN
Ryan Davis announces Kansas State commitment

Kansas State's 2023 class has added another piece as the month of July nears its finish. On Monday night, defensive end Ryan Davis became the latest name added for Chris Klieman's staff, giving the Wildcats a much needed asset along the line of scrimmage. Standing 6-feet-4, 240-pounds, Davis makes the...
MANHATTAN, KS
Top247 LB Malik Bryant will make a commitment on Wednesday

Orlando Jones Top247 linebacker Malik Bryant was schedule to make a commitment on July 23 but pushed things back to give himself more time to make a final decision. It didn’t take much longer for the nation’s No. 5 linebacker, per 247Sports, to come to a final decision with the Central Florida product announcing on his social media accounts on Tuesday night that a public pledge was less than 24 hours away.
NFL
Former Wolverine star back with Michigan Football program

247Sports confirmed with Michigan spokesman Dave Ablauf on Monday afternoon that former Wolverine defender and All-Big Ten cornerback Lavert Hill is back with the Michigan Football program as an intern with the strength and conditioning staff. Hill was a three-year starter for the Wolverines and was an all-B1G selection in...
ANN ARBOR, MI
ESPN FPI projects every game on Tennessee’s 2022 schedule

Tennessee is less than a week away from starting preseason camp ahead of the upcoming season, and the Vols will be looking to take another step after a better-than-expected debut season under head coach Josh Heupel in 2021. Expectations are now higher for Tennessee, picked to finish third in its division (narrowly behind Kentucky) in the SEC preseason poll. ESPN’s Football Power Index ranks the Vols at No. 25 heading into the season and projects them to win 7.1 games, and the game-by-game predictions for every game on the 2022 schedule are also now out.
TENNESSEE STATE
West Virginia offers Andre Devine, son of Noel Devine

A great West Virginia legacy could continue in a couple of years. Former Mountaineers running back Noel Devine announced WVU offered his son, Andre, a football scholarship. Andre Devine is not ranked in the Class of 2024. He plays his high school football in North Fort Myers (Fla.) High. At...
NORTH FORT MYERS, FL
Michigan Wolverines land atop CBS' 'Best in College Sports' rankings

In CBS Sports' eighth annual “Best In College Sports” rankings, the Michigan Wolverines stand alone at the top. The yearly ranking is weighed by how each FBS athletic program fared last season. “Every FBS program is rated in three sports — football, men's basketball and women's basketball,” CBS...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Top 10 Arkansas freshmen most likely to see early playing time

Razorback report day is just over a week away. While there are high hopes for the veterans on the team, die hard Hog fans always have their eye on the future of the program and will be curious about how the true freshmen perform. And with that, here's a list of the top 10 true freshmen who are most likely to burn their redshirts in the first year.
ARKANSAS STATE
247Sports ranks Jackson in 2022 class

South Carolina men’s basketball head coach Lamont Paris and the Gamecocks picked up a pivotal piece for its 2022-23 season on Saturday afternoon. Five-star forward GG Jackson announced his commitment to South Carolina and also announced that he would be reclassifying to the 2022 class out of the 2023 class and would suit up in the garnet and black this season.
COLUMBIA, SC
Indiana RB David Ellis reportedly leaving football program

Indiana senior running back and return specialist David Ellis is leaving the Hoosiers football program, according to multiple reports. Health issues were cited as a reason for Ellis' departure. It's currently unknown whether Ellis' football career is over entirely, or if he will enter the transfer portal and potentially seek...
INDIANA STATE
