Furious Everton supporters protest against owner Farhad Moshiri outside Goodison as fan group The 27 Campaign criticise the board's 'unacceptable mismanagement'... with the Toffees in disarray after their humiliating 4-0 defeat by Minnesota

 4 days ago

Everton fans gathered outside Goodison Park on Saturday to protest against the club's chiefs.

Toffees fan group The 27 Campaign has persistently slammed owner Farhad Moshiri throughout the summer, calling for him to be axed alongside the board in an effort to begin a fresh chapter.

Several supporters congregated outside the stadium with banners reading 'No standard, no optimism', disgruntled by the current state of the club.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Aav2N_0gqHakYE00
Everton fans gathered outside Goodison Park to protest against Toffees owner Farhad Moshiri
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=152S6y_0gqHakYE00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SRqfF_0gqHakYE00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WWdGw_0gqHakYE00

The Merseyside club narrowly escaped relegation to the Championship last campaign, finishing just four points above the drop zone at the end of the season.

Since, Everton have sold star player Richarlison to Spurs for £60million and have yet to reinvest any of the cash on a replacement, despite brining in defender James Tarkowski on a free deal.

To make matters worse, Frank Lampard's troops were thumped 4-0 by Minnesota on Thursday, calling a troubling end to their pre-season tour of the US.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d3qfp_0gqHakYE00
Fan group The 27 Campaign staged the protest in a bid to axe Moshiri (left) from Goodison Park
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZCywV_0gqHakYE00
Manager Frank Lampard watched on as his side were thrashed 4-0 by Minnesota on Thursday

The 27 Campaign said on Twitter: 'Thank you to all blues who were able to attend the protest today!

'The state of the club due to mismanagement is unacceptable. It's time for change!'

Lampard's side will be bidding for their first win and goal of the summer when Everton face Championship club Blackpool on Sunday.

