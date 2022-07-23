46-year-old Shem Munroe died after a head-on crash in Coryell County (Gatesville, TX) Nationwide Report

Authorities identified 46-year-old Shem Munroe, from Medford, N.Y., as the victim who was killed after a two-vehicle crash Friday afternoon in Coryell County. The fatal car accident took place on Farm-to-Market 929 north of Gatesville [...]

Read More >>

More Texas News from Nationwide Report™

Texas Resources from Nationwide Report™