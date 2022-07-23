Olivia Rodrigo Shows Off Where She Keeps Her Grammy Awards: 'What A Flex'

Photo: Getty Images

It's been a monumental year for Olivia Rodrigo — and she deserves to show that off!

In a recently shared Instagram post, the "good 4 u" singer gave us a glimpse into where in her home she keeps her three coveted Grammy Awards. In a video, Olivia is seen wearing a cute mini skirt and T-shirt propping up her awards on a bookshelf. Ini the photo dump, she also shared photos and videos of her bestie Conan Gray at the beach and walking toward the Hollywood sign in Los Angeles.

Olivia, fresh off her "SOUR TOUR," captioned the post "home :)))"

Her fans were excited to see the last slide in the photo carousel, saying it was a "flex." Rightfully so!

"OLIVIA RODRIGO 3X GRAMMY WINNER," one user commented.

"her setting the grammys up is just so cute (to) me 🥰," said another.

"shelves looking brand new baby!!!!!!" said another.

Earlier this year, Olivia was nominated for seven Grammys and won three: Best Pop Solo Performance for "drivers license," Best New Artist for Sour and Best Pop Vocal Album for Sour.

Now that they're all sitting pretty, hopefully she doesn't drop them! 🤣

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 03: Olivia Rodrigo winner of the Best New Artist and Best Pop Solo Performance Award for 'Drivers License' poses in the winners photo room during the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas.