More details on yesterday’s crash into OrthoSC in the Market Common have been released. The unidentified elderly driver of the vehicle was cited after crashing into the building on Walton Drive and according to the CEO of OrthoSC, it could take several months before the business is able to operate out of the location again. According to Thomas Vest of the Myrtle Beach Police Department, the driver failed to yield a right-of-way while turning left and was hit by another car, they then continued up Fred Nash Boulevard through the roundabout and crashed into the building. No injuries were reported and it’s unclear what caused the crash.

