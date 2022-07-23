Titans sign QB Malik Willis to rookie deal, wrap up draft class

Malik Willis is now under contract with the Tennessee Titans. George Walker IV / Tennessean.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Titans have finished signing their entire draft class. Jim Wyatt of the team’s website reports that the Titans have signed quarterback Malik Willis to his rookie contract.

After spending two seasons as a backup at Auburn, Willis emerged as a starting QB following his transfer to Liberty University. In 23 games between two seasons, Willis completed 62.4 percent of his passes for 5,107 yards, 47 touchdowns and 18 interceptions. He was also productive on the ground, rushing for 1,822 yards and 27 touchdowns on 338 carries.

Thanks to his performance in college, Willis was projected to be one of the first QB prospects off the board during the 2022 draft, with some pundits predicting that he could be a first-round pick. He ended up being the third QB selected (behind Kenny Pickett, Steelers and Desmond Ridder, Falcons), with the Titans taking Willis with the No. 86 pick in the draft.

During OTAs and minicamp, Willis was working behind Ryan Tannehill and Logan Woodside. There’s a good chance the rookie QB will slide in third on the depth chart for most of the 2022 campaign.

With the signing, the Titans have now inked their entire draft class:

Round 1: No. 18 (from Saints through Eagles) Treylon Burks, WR (Arkansas) (signed)

Round 2: No. 35 (from Jets) Roger McCreary, CB (Auburn) (signed)

Round 3: No. 69 (from Jets) Nicholas Petit-Frere, OT (Ohio State) (signed)

Round 4: No. 86 (from Raiders) Malik Willis, QB (Liberty)

Round 4: No. 131 Hassan Haskins, RB (Michigan) (signed)

Round 4: No. 143 Chig Okonkwo, TE (Maryland) (signed)

Round 5: No. 163 (from Steelers through Jets) Kyle Phillips, WR (UCLA) (signed)

Round 6: No. 204 Theo Jackson, CB (Tennessee) (signed)

Round 6: No. 219 Chance Campbell, LB (Ole Miss) (signed)