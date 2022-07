SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Air quality has improved Monday morning at Lake Tahoe but more smoke and haze are the forecast this week along with chances for thunderstorms. The National Weather Service in Reno issued a special statement calling for smoke from the Oak Fire in Mariposa County, which is 16,791 acres and 10% contained as of Monday morning, to continue sending smoke into the Sierra, including the basin, and western Nevada.

