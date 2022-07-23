Month-later scoring change affects SF Giants starter's ERA by 3+ runs

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions are optimistic that the needs they addressed in the offseason will make the second year under coach Dan Campbell much better than the first in 2021 when they won just three games. “I do believe we got enough pieces in here to compete, I really do,” Campbell said on Wednesday, the first day of Lions training camp. In the offseason, the Lions made a conscious effort to improve their passing game, which averaged just 6.6 yards per attempt, ranking 28th in the league. By signing wide receiver DJ Chark in free agency and using the 12th overall pick in the draft on Alabama wideout Jameson Williams — who starts camp on the non-football injury list — Detroit is hoping to stretch defenses. That could also open up the middle of the field for their other playmakers: tight end T.J. Hockenson and second-year receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown.

DETROIT, MI ・ 13 MINUTES AGO