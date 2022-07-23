Month-later scoring change affects SF Giants starter's ERA by 3+ runs
By Andrew Haynes
FanSided
4 days ago
Anthony DeSclafani last pitched for the SF Giants on June 26. Shortly thereafter, it was revealed that the right-handed starter had ankle inflammation and would have surgery to correct the issue - knocking him out for the rest of the season. That was a big hit to the Giants'...
The 2022 New York Yankees remain extremely good, but no longer historically so. Luckily, their struggles arrived just in time for the trade deadline, when the rich get richer and the poor decide just how poor they’d like to become. Unlike other recent trade deadlines, the Yankees are now...
The St. Louis Cardinals are reportedly among the frontrunners to land Juan Soto from the Washington Nationals, but they’d have to part with Nolan Gorman. Gorman is just the beginning, but he was also the Cards’ top-rated prospect for a reason. Discussions should start with him. Per MLB...
Cubs catcher Willson Contreras likely played his final home game at Wrigley Field on Tuesday, saying an emotional goodby to teammates and fans. Tuesday’s win at Wrigley Field had to be a bittersweet experience for Cubs fans. They watched their team beat the Pirates, 4-2, thanks to RBI doubles...
ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions are optimistic that the needs they addressed in the offseason will make the second year under coach Dan Campbell much better than the first in 2021 when they won just three games. “I do believe we got enough pieces in here to compete, I really do,” Campbell said on Wednesday, the first day of Lions training camp. In the offseason, the Lions made a conscious effort to improve their passing game, which averaged just 6.6 yards per attempt, ranking 28th in the league. By signing wide receiver DJ Chark in free agency and using the 12th overall pick in the draft on Alabama wideout Jameson Williams — who starts camp on the non-football injury list — Detroit is hoping to stretch defenses. That could also open up the middle of the field for their other playmakers: tight end T.J. Hockenson and second-year receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown.
FOXBOROUGH — Mac Jones enters his second training camp in a much different spot than his first. A year ago as a rookie, Jones was taking second-team snaps and battling veteran Cam Newton for the starting job. A year later and with a playoff appearance under his belt, Jones is the star of the show as the Patriots begin training camp.
There’s always some sort of caution that needs to be exercised by executives leading up to the trade deadline, but that’s now changed after Washington Nationals star Juan Soto hit the market. The New York Yankees are reportedly among the interested teams, as per multiple insiders, but Soto...
The New York Yankees are in buy mode and can take advantage of a few Miami Marlins trade chips. The New York Yankees are a buyer. The Miami Marlins are a seller. Could it be any more obvious?. The Yankees are positioned to make everything from several minor moves to...
