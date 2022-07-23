ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Month-later scoring change affects SF Giants starter's ERA by 3+ runs

By Andrew Haynes
 4 days ago

Anthony DeSclafani last pitched for the SF Giants on June 26. Shortly thereafter, it was revealed that the right-handed starter had ankle inflammation and would have surgery to correct the issue - knocking him out for the rest of the season. That was a big hit to the Giants'...

