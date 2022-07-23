ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Helwagen Chat: Monday at noon (post questions here)

By Steve Helwagen
247Sports
247Sports
 4 days ago

Bucknuts.com's Steve Helwagen will host his weekly Chat on Monday at the special time of noon...

247sports.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Day Full Video: Ohio State coach previews season at Big Ten Media Days

INDIANAPOLIS – Ohio State football coach Ryan Day was the 14th and final coach to address the media at the Big Ten Media Days here at Lucas Oil Stadium on Wednesday. Day is ready to start his fourth full season as the OSU head coach. He has 15 starters (six offense, seven defense and two kick specialists) back from last year’s team that went 11-2 and defeated Utah in the Rose Bowl. The Buckeyes will open preseason camp next week in preparation for the Sept. 3 season opener against Notre Dame.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
247Sports

Day gives injury updates on Friday, Fryar, Proctor, Ransom

INDIANAPOLIS -- Ohio State head coach Ryan Day is typically not a big fan of talking about his players' injury status. However, he broke away from that mold on Wednesday at Big Ten Media Days and spoke about four Buckeyes who are returning from injuries in particular. They included fifth-year senior defensive lineman Tyler Friday, third-year sophomore offensive lineman Josh Fryar, fifth-year senior safety Josh Proctor and third-year safety Lathan Ransom.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Watch: OSU's Smith-Njigba driven by competing for national championship

INDIANAPOLIS – As expected, Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba drew a big crowd of reporters for his session at the Big Ten Media Days here on Wednesday. The 6-foot, 198-pound Smith-Njigba, a native from Rockwall, Texas, goes into the season as one of the top wide receivers in college football. After serving as a backup as a freshman in 2020, Smith-Njigba exploded on the scene with a huge year last season while playing alongside veterans Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson. For the year, Smith-Njigba set new Ohio State single-season records with 95 catches for 1,606 yards and also caught nine touchdown passes.
ROCKWALL, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana College Sports
Indianapolis, IN
College Sports
Local
Indiana Sports
247Sports

Kurelic: What I am hearing on Ohio State and big decisions and more…

1) Ohio State wide receivers coach Brian Hartline had talked with South Florida Express 7-on-7 team head coach Brett Goetz about visiting Ohio State with a number of his top players, and that ended up happening the first weekend in April. Among the top SFE players to make it to Ohio State the April 1-3 weekend were wide receivers Brandon Inniss and Carnell Tate, running back Mark Fletcher and safety Cedrick Hawkins who are all Ohio State commitments.
OHIO STATE
247Sports

247Sports

42K+
Followers
354K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy