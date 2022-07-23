Helwagen Chat: Monday at noon (post questions here)

INDIANAPOLIS – After coming off a season that included Ohio State’s first loss against Michigan in 10 years – coupled with not winning the Big Ten championship for the first time in five years – the Buckeyes are highly motivated entering the 2022 campaign. Head coach Ryan Day went in detail about that on Wednesday at Big Ten Media Days.
INDIANAPOLIS – Ohio State football coach Ryan Day was the 14th and final coach to address the media at the Big Ten Media Days here at Lucas Oil Stadium on Wednesday. Day is ready to start his fourth full season as the OSU head coach. He has 15 starters (six offense, seven defense and two kick specialists) back from last year’s team that went 11-2 and defeated Utah in the Rose Bowl. The Buckeyes will open preseason camp next week in preparation for the Sept. 3 season opener against Notre Dame.
INDIANAPOLIS -- Ohio State head coach Ryan Day is typically not a big fan of talking about his players' injury status. However, he broke away from that mold on Wednesday at Big Ten Media Days and spoke about four Buckeyes who are returning from injuries in particular. They included fifth-year senior defensive lineman Tyler Friday, third-year sophomore offensive lineman Josh Fryar, fifth-year senior safety Josh Proctor and third-year safety Lathan Ransom.
INDIANAPOLIS – As expected, Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba drew a big crowd of reporters for his session at the Big Ten Media Days here on Wednesday. The 6-foot, 198-pound Smith-Njigba, a native from Rockwall, Texas, goes into the season as one of the top wide receivers in college football. After serving as a backup as a freshman in 2020, Smith-Njigba exploded on the scene with a huge year last season while playing alongside veterans Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson. For the year, Smith-Njigba set new Ohio State single-season records with 95 catches for 1,606 yards and also caught nine touchdown passes.
1) Ohio State wide receivers coach Brian Hartline had talked with South Florida Express 7-on-7 team head coach Brett Goetz about visiting Ohio State with a number of his top players, and that ended up happening the first weekend in April. Among the top SFE players to make it to Ohio State the April 1-3 weekend were wide receivers Brandon Inniss and Carnell Tate, running back Mark Fletcher and safety Cedrick Hawkins who are all Ohio State commitments.
Comments / 0