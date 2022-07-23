Helwagen Chat: Monday at noon (post questions here)

INDIANAPOLIS – As expected, Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba drew a big crowd of reporters for his session at the Big Ten Media Days here on Wednesday. The 6-foot, 198-pound Smith-Njigba, a native from Rockwall, Texas, goes into the season as one of the top wide receivers in college football. After serving as a backup as a freshman in 2020, Smith-Njigba exploded on the scene with a huge year last season while playing alongside veterans Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson. For the year, Smith-Njigba set new Ohio State single-season records with 95 catches for 1,606 yards and also caught nine touchdown passes.

