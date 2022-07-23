ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clay County, IL

Heat Advisory issued for Clay, Crawford, Effingham, Jasper, Lawrence, Richland by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-24 15:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-24 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Dubois by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-26 08:41:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-26 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Dubois FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING The Flood Advisory will expire at 11 AM EDT this morning for a portion of south central Indiana, including the following area, Dubois. The heavy rain has ended, but additional heavy rain could cause additional nuisance flooding over the next few hours. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Fayette, Marion by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-24 16:47:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-24 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Fayette; Marion The National Weather Service in St Louis has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Marion County in south central Illinois Southeastern Fayette County in south central Illinois * Until 530 PM CDT. * At 446 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Patoka, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Kinmundy, Farina, Omega and Stephen Forbes Station. This includes Interstate 57 in Illinois between exits 127 and 135. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
FAYETTE COUNTY, IL

