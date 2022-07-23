ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cass County, IL

Heat Advisory issued for Cass, Champaign, Christian, Clark, Coles, Cumberland, De Witt by NWS

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-23 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-23 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be...

Flood Warning issued for Clay, Richland by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-27 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-28 05:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Persons with interests along this river need to prepare for flooding. Stay tuned for further updates on this flooding situation. Target Area: Clay; Richland The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Illinois Little Wabash River below Clay City affecting Richland and Clay Counties. .The following forecasts are based on observed precipitation, soil moisture conditions, and forecast precipitation. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Little Wabash River below Clay City. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 22.0 feet, North Clay Road...1 mile east of the gage is flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 12:45 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 19.8 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 12:45 PM CDT Wednesday was 19.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 21.8 feet Sunday morning. - Flood stage is 18.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (1 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Little Wabash River Clay City 18.0 19.8 Wed 12 pm CD 20.6 21.3 21.7
CLAY COUNTY, IL
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Fayette, Marion by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-24 16:47:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-24 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Fayette; Marion The National Weather Service in St Louis has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Marion County in south central Illinois Southeastern Fayette County in south central Illinois * Until 530 PM CDT. * At 446 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Patoka, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Kinmundy, Farina, Omega and Stephen Forbes Station. This includes Interstate 57 in Illinois between exits 127 and 135. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
FAYETTE COUNTY, IL
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hendricks, Morgan, Putnam by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-24 17:14:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-24 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Hendricks; Morgan; Putnam The National Weather Service in Indianapolis has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Morgan County in central Indiana Southwestern Hendricks County in central Indiana Central Putnam County in west central Indiana * Until 600 PM EDT. * At 513 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Greencastle, or 26 miles south of Crawfordsville, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Cloverdale around 525 PM EDT. Fillmore around 530 PM EDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Coatesville, Belle Union, Amo, Stilesville, Little Point and Eminence. This includes Interstate 70 between mile markers 39 and 52. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
HENDRICKS COUNTY, IN

