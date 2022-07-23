Heat Advisory issued for Cass, Champaign, Christian, Clark, Coles, Cumberland, De Witt by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-27 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-28 05:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Persons with interests along this river need to prepare for flooding. Stay tuned for further updates on this flooding situation. Target Area: Clay; Richland The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Illinois Little Wabash River below Clay City affecting Richland and Clay Counties. .The following forecasts are based on observed precipitation, soil moisture conditions, and forecast precipitation. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Little Wabash River below Clay City. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 22.0 feet, North Clay Road...1 mile east of the gage is flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 12:45 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 19.8 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 12:45 PM CDT Wednesday was 19.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 21.8 feet Sunday morning. - Flood stage is 18.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (1 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Little Wabash River Clay City 18.0 19.8 Wed 12 pm CD 20.6 21.3 21.7

