Heat Advisory issued for Cass, Champaign, Christian, Clark, Coles, Cumberland, De Witt by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-24 17:14:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-24 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Hendricks; Morgan; Putnam The National Weather Service in Indianapolis has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Morgan County in central Indiana Southwestern Hendricks County in central Indiana Central Putnam County in west central Indiana * Until 600 PM EDT. * At 513 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Greencastle, or 26 miles south of Crawfordsville, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Cloverdale around 525 PM EDT. Fillmore around 530 PM EDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Coatesville, Belle Union, Amo, Stilesville, Little Point and Eminence. This includes Interstate 70 between mile markers 39 and 52. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
