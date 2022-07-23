ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medusa makes her return at Six Flags Great Adventure

Six Flags Great Adventure is opening a reimagined classic. The theme park's 14th coaster, Medusa, has reopened in the Jackson amusement park.

The ride opened up in 1999 as the first floorless roller coaster in the world. Standing at 140-feet-tall, reaching speeds up to 61 mph, and flipping guests upside down seven times, the thrill ride was reimagined and recolored as Bizarro in 2009.

Here’s what the ride looks like from the front car:

