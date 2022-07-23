Walker aims to pivot focus back to Dems in tight Ga. race
By Associated Press
WABE
4 days ago
Republican U.S. Senate nominee Herschel Walker commiserated as north Georgia farmers bemoaned environmental regulations and rising costs of doing business. Minutes before, the former football star and political newcomer volleyed with journalists on issues ranging from gas prices to abortion. In both audiences, Walker tried every way he could...
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes emerged Wednesday as the clear favorite in what had been a crowded Democratic field seeking to unseat Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, as his nearest rival dropped out and threw his support behind Barnes. Milwaukee Bucks executive Alex Lasry, who polls showed had been running tight with Barnes, explained his surprising move by saying Barnes had pulled ahead in recent weeks and there was no way he could catch him in the hotly contested primary for what is expected to be one of the most hard-fought Senate races this year. “This wasn’t something where I thought we lost,” Lasry said, standing alongside Barnes outside the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee where the Bucks play. “I think Mandela won.” The race in battleground Wisconsin, which Donald Trump narrowly won in 2016 but lost by a nearly equal number of votes in 2020, could determine which party holds majority control in the 50-50 Senate.
Hello, OnPolitics readers. President Joe Biden said he is "feeling great" after twice testing negative for COVID-19. The president first tested positive for the highly transmissible disease last Thursday. Biden, 79, has been allowed to discontinue strict isolation measures after testing negative Tuesday night and again Wednesday morning. The president...
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican candidate for governor Tim Michels said Wednesday during a debate that he can be taken at his word that he won’t raise gas taxes, as challenger Rebecca Kleefisch accused him of not taking responsibility for previously being in leadership roles for groups that backed increasing gas taxes. “You’ve got to take responsibility for some of these organizations,” Kleefisch, a former lieutenant governor, said during a heated exchange in the debate broadcast on WISN-AM. “Do your people who you say you lead just not listen or are you not taking responsibility?” Kleefisch, Michels and state Rep. Tim Ramthun debated on the radio three days after a television debate and less than two weeks before the Aug. 9 primary. The winner will advance to face Democratic Gov. Tony Evers in November. Michels, who is endorsed by Donald Trump and co-owns the state’s largest construction company, Michels Corp., said he “never once” said he wanted to raise the gas tax. He said the groups he was on that lobbied for raising the gas tax, including the Wisconsin Transportation Builders Association, came to a consensus on issues and he didn’t always agree.
