England v South Africa: 17-year-old Alice Capsey takes first international wicket

The parents of a 12-year-old boy have lost an appeal against a decision to allow life support treatment to end. Archie Battersbee was found unconscious at home in Southend, Essex, on 7 April and the Royal London Hospital believe he is brain dead. Appeal judges supported a High Court ruling...
A top Cuban athlete has defected while she was on her way back from the World Championships in Eugene, USA. Olympic bronze medal discus thrower Yaimé Pérez, 31, abandoned the Cuban delegation while on a stopover in Miami. Her defection comes just days after that of the 19-year-old...
The father of a boy at the centre of a life-support treatment fight spent a night in hospital after taking ill before the court ruling, a family spokeswoman says. Archie Battersbee, 12, was found unconscious at home in Southend, Essex, on 7 April and is on life support. On Monday,...
