Multiple crashes blocking traffic in area of Highway 22 near Highway 90 in Horry County

Photo: Horry County FIre Rescue

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Multiple crashes have blocked lanes of traffic in the area of Highway 22 near Highway 90 in Horry County, authorities said.

No injuries have been reported, but drivers are asked to avoid the area while emergency crews work at the scene.

No additional information was immediately available.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating.

