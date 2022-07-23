ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
REI has the best deals on outdoor gear from Athleta, Coleman and Birkenstock—save up to 50% now

By Kate Tully Ellsworth and Kasey Caminiti, Reviewed
 4 days ago
— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

July might be winding down but summer is really heating up. For your August camping trips, beach outings or morning hikes, outdoor powerhouse REI has a stocked sale section with the best deals on outdoor gear and apparel. Shop discounts of up to 50% off for REI members and 40% off for non-members and gear up for your next summer adventure.

REI has savings on men's and women's clothing, water accessories, swimwear, camping and hiking gear and more. You can save big on some of the biggest brands sold at REI, including the REI Co-Op line, Birkenstock, Igloo, Athleta, Kuhl, Merrell and more.

Whether you're gearing up for a summer trip or looking to update your wardrobe, now's the time to take advantage of these hot savings. Here are the best deals we've found at REI.

The best REI deals you can shop

We've spotted a number of top-rated brands on sale at REI, including coveted Birkenstock and Chico shoes. Here are the top five best deals to shop today.

  1. Birkenstock Arizona Soft-Footbed Cam Sandals for $89.93 (Save $30.07)
  2. Athleta Trekkie North Shorts for $40.93 (Save $18.07)
  3. Patagonia Classic Retro-X Fleece Jacket - Women's for $149 (Save $50)
  4. REI Co-Op Flexlite Air Chair for $59.89 (Save $40.06)
  5. The North Face Box NSE Long-Sleeve T-Shirt - Men's for $27 (Save $8)

The best women's clothing deals at REI

Right now, you can shop REI deals on women's clothing from Merrell, Athleta, prAna, REI Co-Op, Brooks and more. Shop summer essentials like sneakers, swimsuits and UV-fighting shirts.

  • Parks Project Iconic National Parks Tank Top for $25.93 (Save $12.07)
  • Chaco Chillos Slide Sandals for $29.93 (Save $20.07)
  • Athleta Trekkie North Shorts for $40.93 (Save $18.07)
  • REI Co-Op Flash Hybrid Tights for $51.93 (Save $23.02)
  • REI Co-Op Flash Insulated Hoodie for $78.93 (Save $80.07)
  • Birkenstock Arizona Soft-Footbed Cam Sandals for $89.93 (Save $30.07)

The best men's clothing deals at REI

You can shop similarly large discounts on men's clothing at REI right now, including savings on Kuhl clothing, Merrell boots, prAna shorts and REI Co-Op wardrobe-essentials.

  • REI Co-Op Sahara T-Shirt for $14.83 (Save $15.12)
  • Chaco Chillos Slide Sandal for $29.93 (Save $20.07)
  • REI Co-Op Sahara Path Pants for $35 (Save $35)
  • The North Face Heritage Patch Pullover Hoodie for $40.93 (Save $18.07)
  • VISSLA Point Breaker 20-Inch Men’s Board Shorts for $44.93 (Save $20.02)
  • REI Co-Op Flash Jacket for $59.93 (Save $40.02)
  • Kuhl Konfidant Air Pants for $64.93 (Save $24.07)

The best camping & hiking deals at REI

Going camping this summer? Stock up on outdoor essentials like coolers, chairs, tents and lights during this REI sale.

  • Coleman Divide+ Push 425L LED Lantern for $14.73 (Save $10.26)
  • REI Co-Op Trail Stool for $14.89 (Save $10.06)
  • REI Co-Op Outward Padded Lawn Chair for $44.93 (Save $45.02)
  • REI Co-Op Flexlite Air Chair for $59.89 (Save $40.06)
  • Ignik 2-in-1 Heater-Stove for $69.93 (Save $70.02)
  • REI Co-Op Camp Prep Table for $89.39 (Save $59.61)​​​​​​​
  • REI Co-Op Kingdom Cot 3 for $119.39 (Save $79.61)​​​​​​​
  • Big Agnes Torchlight Camp 20 Sleeping Bag - Men's for $135 (Save $45)
  • Rumpl Down Puffy Blanket - Woven Daydream for $180.93 (Save $78.07)​​​​​​​
  • REI Co-Op Backpacking Bundle for $243.93 (Save $105.07)​​​​​​​

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

