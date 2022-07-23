ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baldwin County, AL

Baldwin County home sales decline 25.7% year-over-year in June

By ACRE Research
Alabama NewsCenter
Alabama NewsCenter
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Sales: According to the Baldwin Realtors, June residential sales decreased 25.7% year-over-year (Y/Y) from 1,063 (record high in June 2021) to 790 closed transactions. Going against seasonal trends, sales decreased 7.2% from May. Sales are down 0.4% year-to-date. Two more resources to view: Quarterly Report and Annual Report. For...

rss.alabamanewscenter.com

Comments / 1

Related
AL.com

Mega sale for more motorsports park land

Belle Fountain Land Company paid more than $10 million for 3,500 acres along Interstate 10 and Baldwin County 87 in Robertsdale, according to Stacey Ryals of Ryals Realty, who represented the buyers. Tim Herrington of Herrington Realty worked for the sellers. The property features several miles of I-10 frontage east of Buc-ee’s. Belle Fountain already owns about 2,000 acres nearby, and that property and some of the 3,500 acres will be used for the new Grand River Motorsports Park which is under construction. The motorsports park is being built in phases with the obstacle areas, trails and beaches along the river and creeks to be open in October. The tube trip operation should open by next spring. The park will include more than 300 miles of trails once complete, including motorcycle trails, four-wheeler trails, side-by-side trails, jeep trails, kids tracks. The amenities will include bath houses, a restaurant, general store, music stage, tent camping and an RV park.
ROBERTSDALE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Government
Baldwin County, AL
Government
Alabama State
Alabama Real Estate
Baldwin County, AL
Business
Local
Alabama Business
County
Baldwin County, AL
getnews.info

Eco Clean Marine Purchases and Donated Trash Can to the Original Oyster House in Gulf Shores

Providing a lasting solution to the trash problem under the gazebo. A well-reputed trash pick-up company, Eco Clean Marine, has recently bought and donated a trash can to The Original Oyster House in Gulf Shores, Alabama. As a local nonprofit concerned with improving environmental standards, the company noticed an increasing trash problem under the gazebo that needed to be sorted out to avoid environmental hazards. On seeing the problem, Eco Clean Marine took a highly proactive approach to curb the situation by providing a trashcan and having it artistically designed with recycled art by a local artist to encourage waste dumping appropriately.
GULF SHORES, AL
AL.com

Future of I-10 toll bridge, Bayway project hinge on ‘extremely significant’ votes Wednesday

Almost 36 months have passed since Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey declared the Interstate 10 Mobile River Bridge and Bayway project as “dead.”. Why did she do that? The Eastern Shore Metropolitan Planning Organization voted in August 2019 to remove the previous $2.1 billion version from its short-term plan, called the “Transportation Improvement Plan” or TIP, following outcry from residents over tolls.
MOBILE, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lawrence Yun
travelnowsmart.com

Pet Friendly Hotels on the Beach in Gulf Shores, Alabama

The following Gulf Shores area hotel chains offer accommodations that welcome your pet. Pet-friendly choices include Motel 6, Hotel Indigo Orange Beach, Sandy Shores West 101, and La Quinta Inn. These establishments are designed to make your stay with a four-legged friend as comfortable as possible. In addition to these top-rated accommodations, many also allow service animals. Depending on the size of your pet, you may also find a pet-friendly La Quinta Inn.
GULF SHORES, AL
alreporter.com

Alabama State Port Authority waits for results of investigation

Port of Mobile posted record containerized cargo growth. The Alabama State Port Authority is still waiting for the results of an investigation by the State Examiner of Public Accounts. Earlier this year, the Port Authority was made aware of an investigation by the State Examiner of Public Accounts into a...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Vibriosis cases confirmed in Mobile County

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - As of July 23, there have been a total of four cases of vibriosis reported to the Mobile County Health Department for the year 2022, according to a department news release. These cases have been investigated by MCHD’s Infectious Disease and Outbreaks division. Three out of...
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
OBA

Man seen feeding alligator in Gulf State Park

Gulf Shores, Ala. - (OBA) - On Thursday July 21, 2022 officials at the Gulf State Park received information regarding an individual feeding an alligator in the area of the weir on State Park Rd. The individual falsely claimed that he was being paid to feed the alligator and had attracted a crowd of people.
GULF SHORES, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Sales#The Baldwin Realtors#Y Y#Acre
WEAR

Pensacola Beach celebrates first sea turtle hatch of the season

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Pensacola Beach celebrated it's first sea turtle hatch of the season Sunday night. With the help of Escambia County Sea Turtle Patrol volunteers, 84 loggerhead hatchlings safely reached the Gulf of Mexico. 38 other nests on county portions of Pensacola Beach and Perdido Key, including a rare...
PENSACOLA BEACH, FL
CBS 42

4 cases of Vibriosis reported in south Alabama

Officials with the Mobile County Health Department confirmed that four cases of Vibriosis have been found within Mobile County. According to health officials, three of the four people who have contracted Vibriosis have had open injuries that were exposed to the Gulf of Mexico waters.
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Real Estate
WEAR

Escambia County business damaged after being struck by lightning

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- An Escambia County business was damaged after a lightning strike caused a fire to break out Saturday afternoon, according to Escambia County Fire Rescue. Escambia County Fire Rescue responded to the business on the 1400 block of East Olive Road after it was struck by lightning...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
niceville.com

Pensacola CPA among six appointed to state Board of Pilot Commissioners

FLORIDA — A Pensacola man is among six people appointed Friday to the state Board of Pilot Commissioners. Sheldon Bernau, vice president at Synovus Trust Company in Pensacola, was appointed by Governor Ron DeSantis. The other new appointees named by DeSantis are Robert Benson of Broward County, Bruce Cumings...
PENSACOLA, FL
Alabama NewsCenter

Alabama NewsCenter

Birmingham, AL
9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
942K+
Views
ABOUT

Good News from Home: telling the good news stories of Alabama.

 https://alabamanewscenter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy