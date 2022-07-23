Baldwin County home sales decline 25.7% year-over-year in June

Belle Fountain Land Company paid more than $10 million for 3,500 acres along Interstate 10 and Baldwin County 87 in Robertsdale, according to Stacey Ryals of Ryals Realty, who represented the buyers. Tim Herrington of Herrington Realty worked for the sellers. The property features several miles of I-10 frontage east of Buc-ee’s. Belle Fountain already owns about 2,000 acres nearby, and that property and some of the 3,500 acres will be used for the new Grand River Motorsports Park which is under construction. The motorsports park is being built in phases with the obstacle areas, trails and beaches along the river and creeks to be open in October. The tube trip operation should open by next spring. The park will include more than 300 miles of trails once complete, including motorcycle trails, four-wheeler trails, side-by-side trails, jeep trails, kids tracks. The amenities will include bath houses, a restaurant, general store, music stage, tent camping and an RV park.

ROBERTSDALE, AL ・ 3 DAYS AGO