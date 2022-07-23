ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgan Wallen Delivers Simple, Acoustic Rendition Of Brooks & Dunn’s Iconic 90’s Hit “Neon Moon”

By Casey Young
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xXKEF_0gqHTMAL00

Morgan Wallen is tipping his cap to Brooks & Dunn.

He shared an acoustic cover of their 1992 #1 hit “Neon Moon” over on TikTok ahead his show last night in Pennsylvania at The Pavilion at Star Lake, which is part of his massive headlining Dangerous tour.

I’ve always been partial to anything Morgan sings acoustically, and this cover is no exception. He has such a gritty and unique voice that sounds so good on a simple, stripped back version of any song he sings, really.

I mean, the Dangerous Sessions series he did is still my favorite thing he’s ever done.

“Neon Moon” was the third single from Brooks & Dunn’s debut album Brand New Man, and was a solo write by Ronnie Dunn. It eventually became the duo’s third consecutive #1 single on the country charts, their signature song, and all-time country heater.

Take a few seconds out of your day and check out Morgan’s cover:

Warmin up for Pittsburgh

And back in March, Morgan surprised fans at one of his Nashville shows and brought the great Ronnie Dunn out to sing “Talkin’ Tennessee” and “Neon Moon” with him:

“Neon Moon”

