ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colonial Heights, VA

'Magic' model railroading event at Keystone Antique Truck & Tractor Museum

By WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff
WTVR CBS 6
WTVR CBS 6
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4azcWQ_0gqHTJWA00

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. -- If you’re looking for a unique way to beat the extreme heat this weekend, the Keystone Antique Truck & Tractor Museum in Colonial Heights is hosting a massive model railroading event.

Trains, Trucks & Tractors: Titans of Transportation will showcase the best in model railroading in the Commonwealth.

The event, which is sponsored by the RF&P Model Railroaders Club, will feature about a dozen trains all running at one time. Organizers said it will be one of the largest model railroad layouts in Virginia.

Moth the museum and model trains show are designed for all ages.

“This is for everyone. I would say that kids, because of their height have the perfect view of these model railroads," JM Gadoury with the RF&P Model Railroaders said. "It’s designed to be seen at track level. But truthfully, artisans — people who understand when you take art and form, mash them together and animate it together with a train — it’s magic.”

Admission to the model train event is covered with the price of admission to the museum.

The Trains, Trucks & Tractors exhibit runs from 9 a.m. - 5p.m. on Saturday, July 23 and Sunday, July 24 and then again on Saturday, July 30 and Sunday, July 31.

Keystone Antique Truck & Tractor Museum is located just off Interstate 95 in Colonial Heights.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Alina Andras

5 Amazing Burger Places in Virginia

What's you favorite comfort food? If the answer is a good burger and some nice, crispy fries on the side, you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about. More exactly, five great burger spots that you should definitely visit if you live in Virginia. And if you don't, but you know you might go there soon, make sure to save this list and check out these burger places when you get there.
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colonial Heights, VA
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Entertainment
Local
Virginia Cars
Axios

Richmond's historic Winfree Cottage finds a home

A little clapboard cottage with big historical significance is heading to a permanent home after two decades in a Shockoe Bottom parking lot. Why it matters: The structure was once part of a thriving community of formerly enslaved African Americans in Manchester. It was home to Emily Winfree, who lived...
RICHMOND, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Railroads#Railroading#Interstate 95#Art#Antique#Traffic#Trucks Tractors#Commonwealth
NBC12

Altria Theater gears up for fall, holiday seasons

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Altria Theater is gearing up for the busy fall and holiday seasons!. Starting this Friday, tickets go on sale for a variety of shows:. ZZ Top is making its return to the Altria Theater on Oct. 4. at 8 p.m. and doors open at 7 p.m.
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Beagles from breeding facility arrive at RACC

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Dozens of beagles from a Virginia breeding facility have arrived at Richmond Animal Care and Control. The dogs and puppies arrived Tuesday morning, getting intake baths and vaccines. In a video posted to RACC’s Facebook page, small puppies could be seen getting cleaned up and cared...
RICHMOND, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Cars
WTVR CBS 6

After sharing her story, Richmond teacher gets printer, computers donated: 'It's humbling'

RICHMOND, Va. -- One Richmond teacher is floating on cloud nine after getting a helping hand from the community. CBS6 recently reported that Cardinal Elementary teacher Michelle Gelrud posted a project on Donors Choose, a crowdfunding website that many teachers turn to with hopes of getting funding to provide supplies and other classroom items for their students.
RICHMOND, VA
Essence

Graves Of Colonial Virginia’s Oldest Black Churches Excavated

Virginia archeologists are digging up graves in an area that used to be a parking lot. In 1776, both free and enslaved Blacks joined together and formed the First Baptist Church in Williamsburg, VA. When a tornado damaged the original church in 1834, it was re-built and the second building lasted for more than a century, until it was turned into a parking lot for Colonial Williamsburg, a living museum, in 1956.
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
ggwash.org

A proposed Richmond area “agrihood” pairs affordable housing and urban agriculture

Nine acres can make a huge impact when it comes to affordable housing or urban agriculture, but without the right resources a parcel with such potential can also sit dormant for a long time. That was the problem Marcia Woodley faced when she turned to Duron Chavis, the founder of Happily Natural—a nonprofit that merges the fights for racial, climate, and food justice across the Richmond area. Shortly thereafter, Happily Natural, Girls for Change, and the Maggie Walker Community Land Trust (MWCLT) teamed up on a planning grant application to develop Woodley’s lot in the Chesterfield neighborhood of Bensley, a racially-diverse inner suburb just south of the Richmond city line, into Virginia’s first-ever affordable “agrihood.”
RICHMOND, VA
WTVR CBS 6

WTVR CBS 6

47K+
Followers
8K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Richmond, Virginia news and weather from WTVR CBS 6, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtvr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy