LEWISBURG – State troopers are out with details on a crash two weeks ago, they say a 72-year-old Milton man suffered serious injuries in a collision on the Lewisburg bridge. Milton state police say injured was Walter Levy, he was taken to Geisinger, but there isn’t a medical update available from the medical center. Also involved in the crash was 36-year-old Jesse Reeves of Milton who suffered a minor injury.

LEWISBURG, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO