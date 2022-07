An adventurous childhood led one San Antonio teen to a skillset that’s brought her a mix of glamorous and fun fashions. Reese recently got some praise from other fashion-loving locals after she shared some photos of her prom dress on Reddit. On top of the dress being whimsical with its airy tulle skirt, Reese impressed folks on the platform after sharing that she made the dress herself.

