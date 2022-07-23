Louisiana Teen Arrested for Allegedly Distributing Child Abuse Pornography

Lake Charles, Louisiana – Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso issued a warning to area residents on July 20, 2022, about a scam that had recently surfaced in the area. Victims claim they received a phone call from a suspect claiming to work for Publishers Clearing House. They inform the victim that they have won a new car but must pay the taxes on it, and they instruct the victim to buy gift cards to make the payment. The suspect’s phone number appears to be a call from Jamaica. Sheriff Mancuso indicated that this is a scam.

CALCASIEU PARISH, LA ・ 6 DAYS AGO