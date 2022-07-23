Louisiana Teen Arrested for Allegedly Distributing Child Abuse Pornography
Calcasieu Parish News
4 days ago
Louisiana Teen Arrested for Allegedly Distributing Child Abuse Pornography. Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator said that on July 21, 2022, detectives from the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a...
Louisiana Woman Faces up to 20 Years in Prison After Pleading Guilty to Embezzling from a Church. Louisiana – Anita Willene Hobdy, 68, of LaPlace, Louisiana, pled guilty on July 21, 2022, to wire fraud stemming from fraudulent charges made from the First Baptist Church of LaPlace, according to U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans.
Louisiana Authorities Have Arrested 1 and are Searching for 2 Responsible for Vehicle Burglaries in Lake Charles and Moss Bluff. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on July 25, 2022, that on June 24 and June 29, CPSO Vehicle Crimes Investigative Unit detectives responded to numerous vehicle burglaries of unlocked vehicles in South Lake Charles and Moss Bluff.
Louisiana Boater Arrested for Vehicular Homicide and Other Charges in Connection with Fatal July 23 Boating Incident. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries reported on July 24, 2022, that enforcement division agents are looking into a boating fatality that occurred on July 23 in Tangipahoa Parish.
Unrestrained Louisiana Woman Killed in Crash on LA 440, Charges Pending. Louisiana– On July 25, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that Troopers from LSP Troop L began investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash on LA Hwy 440 at the LA Hwy 1061 intersection in Tangipahoa Parish shortly after 10:30 a.m. Shaquanti Moore, 35, of Kentwood, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
Unrestrained Louisiana Man Killed in Early Morning Single-Vehicle Crash on US 90. Louisiana – According to Louisiana State Police, on July 26, 2022, at approximately 1:30 a.m., Troopers with LSP Troop B responded to a single-vehicle crash on US 90 west near Live Oak Boulevard in Westwego, Louisiana. Terry Ralph, 53, of Boutte, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
Louisiana Man Dies Single-Vehicle 18-Wheeler Rollover Crash on LA 13. Louisiana – According to Louisiana State Police, Troopers from LSP Troop I were notified of a single-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 13 north of Louisiana Highway 370 in Acadia Parish at 8:00 a.m. on July 24, 2022. James Anthony Cormier, 62, of Crowley, Louisiana, was killed in the accident.
Unrestrained Louisiana Woman Subbumbs to Injuries Sustained in July 23 Crash on US 165. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on July 25, 2022, that on Saturday, July 23, 2022, just after 9:00 p.m., LSP Troop F responded to a two-vehicle crash on US Highway 165 south of LA Highway 2. Mary C. Robertson, 76, of Sterlington, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
Louisiana – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced today that Javonte Richard, age 29, of New Orleans, Louisiana, was sentenced on July 21, 2022, to one year of probation for Theft of Mail by a Postal Service employee, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 1709. According...
Louisiana. – Ronald Carnell Holland, Jr., 24, of Many, Louisiana, was sentenced on July 21, 2022, on drug trafficking and firearms charges, announced United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown. Holland was sentenced by Chief United States District Judge S. Maurice Hicks, Jr. to 111 months (9 years, 3 months) in prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release.
Louisiana Man Faces up to 10 Years in Prison for Gun Charges and Other Violations. New Orleans, Louisiana / Louisiana State – On July 22, 2022, Kareem Madison, age 28, a resident of New Orleans, Louisiana, pled guilty before United States District Judge Susie Morgan to an indictment charging him with being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 922(g)(1) and 924(a)(2), announced U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans.
Lafayette Parish, Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on July 22, 2022, that on July 21, 2022, shortly after 11:30 p.m., Troopers from LSP Troop I began investigating a crash involving a bicyclist that occurred on Louisiana Highway 98 just west of LA 93 in Lafayette Parish. The crash killed a 67-year-old male, whose identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.
Georgia Woman Pleads Guilty in Federal Court in Louisiana to Staged Automobile Collision Scheme, Faces Up to 5 Years. Louisiana – United States Attorney Duane A. Evans announced today that Stacie Wheaten (“S. Wheaten”), age 51, of Fairburn, Georgia, pled guilty on July 21, 2022, in a federal court in Louisiana to count one of her indictment, charging Conspiracy to Commit Mail Fraud in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 371.
Lake Charles, Louisiana – Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso issued a warning to area residents on July 20, 2022, about a scam that had recently surfaced in the area. Victims claim they received a phone call from a suspect claiming to work for Publishers Clearing House. They inform the victim that they have won a new car but must pay the taxes on it, and they instruct the victim to buy gift cards to make the payment. The suspect’s phone number appears to be a call from Jamaica. Sheriff Mancuso indicated that this is a scam.
Louisiana Man Arrested After Allegedly Threatening to Blow up a Courthouse and Kill People. The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on July 19, 2022, that Caddo detectives arrested a Shreveport, Louisiana man on Monday, July 18, 2022, who allegedly threatened to blow up a Shreveport courthouse and kill African Americans, according to Sheriff Steve Prator.
Five from Louisiana Indicted for Trafficking Fentanyl, Cocaine, Crack, Methamphetamine, Heroin, Marijuana, and Gun Charges. Louisiana – On July 20, 2022, the Department of Justice U.S. Attorney’s Office Eastern District of Louisiana announced that John Guillory III, a/k/a “Tunie,” age 51, John Petrie, age 38, Devin Johnson, age 36, and Shawn Major, Jr., a/k/a “G-Shawn,” age 22, residents of Orleans Parish, Louisiana, and Larry Moses, age 37, a resident of Jefferson Parish, Louisiana were charged on July 14, 2022, in a fourteen-count indictment by a federal grand jury. Charges include conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute fentanyl, cocaine, crack, methamphetamine, heroin, and marijuana; distribution of fentanyl and crack; possession with intent to distribute crack, cocaine, fentanyl, heroin, and marijuana; felon in possession of firearms; and a person convicted of domestic violence in possession of a firearm, announced U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans.
Unrestrained Louisiana Juvenile Killed, Two Others Injured in Rollover Crash on LA 18. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on July 20, 2022, that on July 19, 2022, shortly after 8:00 p.m., LSP Troop C was notified of a single-vehicle serious injury crash on Louisiana Highway 18 near Locap Road. Ramiya Sowell, 15, of St. James, Louisiana, died as a result of the crash.
Louisiana K-9 Officer Catches Suspect During Early Morning Carwash Burglary. Louisiana – On July 18, 2022, at 2:15 a.m., patrol officers from the Shreveport Police Department responded to a possible burglary in progress in the 1300 Block of Rex Avenue. Officers were called after a suspect broke into a car wash near this location.
Louisiana Man Arrested for 4th Offense DWI After Failing a Field Sobriety Test During a Traffic Stop. Sulphur, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on July 18, 2022, that on July 15, 2022, at approximately 10:30 p.m., CPSO deputies stopped a truck near the intersection of Maplewood Drive and Post Oak Road in Sulphur, Louisiana, for a traffic violation.
Louisiana Tax Preparer Sentenced to More Prison Time for Committing Second Tax Fraud Conspiracy. On July 21, 2022, the Department of Justice announced that a Louisiana woman was sentenced to 10 months in prison for conspiring to defraud the United States. This sentence will begin to run after the completion of her previous sentence, imposed on April 14, of one year and one day in prison.
Update: The Silver Alert for David Ledoux has been canceled. Mr. Ledoux has been located. Louisiana – On July 17, 2022, Louisiana State Police issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office for 61-year-old David Ledoux. He was last seen at his residence on Robeline Provencal Road in Provencal, Louisiana, on July 16, 2022, at 9:30 p.m. His wife discovered him missing this morning. He is believed to be traveling in a 2006 Dodge Ram bearing Louisiana license plate X918312.
Comments / 0