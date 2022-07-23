ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two shot on Walden Avenue on Friday night

By Adam Duke
News 4 Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two male victims were shot on Walden Avenue just before 8 p.m. Friday, according to Buffalo Police.

The incident occurred near the intersection of Wasmuth Avenue in Buffalo. According to officials, both victims were taken to ECMC, with one taken into surgery.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call or text the confidential tipline at (716) 847-2255.

