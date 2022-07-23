ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Juan Soto’s deleted Derek Jeter quote tweet raises Yankees fans’ brows

By Adam Weinrib
FanSided
FanSided
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New York Yankees will have a lot of explaining if they don’t make a splash at the 2022 trade deadline, with several gaps that need fixing and several core names on the market. The most exciting potential trade target is Nationals mega-star Juan Soto, who made himself extremely available last...

yanksgoyard.com

