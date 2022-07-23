Two people hospitalized after a solo-vehicle crash in west Houston (Houston, TX)

Just before 11pm Monday an 18-wheeler loaded with close to 40,000 pounds of pineapples was northbound on I-45 near the Montgomery/Walker County line when the driver experienced a blowout on a tire. THe truck began to sway ripping loose from the tractor. The trailer then hit the center divider wall, and rolled over into the southbound lanes. A southbound 18-wheeler loaded with new 18-wheeler parts headed for Houston crashed into the trailer lying in the southbound lane. The impact ripped the trailer open and scattered pineapples across the entire southbound lanes. The truck that struck it suffered extensive damage and dumped engine oil on the freeway. The driver of the striking truck was transported to HCA Conroe in stable condition. As of 3 am the southbound lanes remain closed and will be until approximately 6 am. DPS is investigating the crash. Crews had to use skid steers to unload the pineapples from the truck and roadway to enable the trailer to be rolled back over. HAZMAT crews worked through the night.

MONTGOMERY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO