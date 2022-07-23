ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Two people hospitalized after a solo-vehicle crash in west Houston (Houston, TX)

Nationwide Report
 4 days ago

A man and a woman were hospitalized after a traffic collision Friday night in west Houston. As per the initial information, the single-vehicle crash took place in the 9800 block of Richmond Avenue [...]

Nationwide Report

1 person hospitalized after a two-vehicle wreck near Houston area (Montgomery County, TX)

1 person hospitalized after a two-vehicle wreck near Houston area (Montgomery County, TX)Nationwide Report. On Monday, one person was hurt following a semi-truck crash near Houston area. As per the initial information, the two-vehicle wreck took place on Interstate 45 near the Montgomery and Walker County line shortly before 11 p.m. The preliminary reports showed that the big rig carrying pineapple had a tire blowout [...]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Nationwide Report

3 people injured after a fiery crash in Harris County (Harris County, TX)

3 people injured after a fiery crash in Harris County (Harris County, TX)Nationwide Report. On Tuesday, three people were hospitalized following a rear-end collision in Harris County. As per the initial information, the two-vehicle crash took place at about 2:10 a.m. on Beltway 8. The early reports showed that the Precinct 8 constable deputy had stopped her patrol vehicle on the shoulder [...]
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

KPRC 2 Investigates: Unusually high water bills in the Houston area

KINGWOOD, Texas – Most of us know approximately how much our water bills are each month and we can budget for that. But dozens of homeowners in Kingwood are struggling to understand and pay sky-high water bills from the city of Houston. Our KPRC 2 Investigates team is looking into the bills, some up to $1,400 for just one month!
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Man dies in motorcycle crash in southeast Houston, police say

HOUSTON – A motorcyclist was killed in a car crash in southeast Houston Saturday, officers with the Houston Police Department said. HPD patrol officers responded to a fatal motorcycle crash at 7800 South Loop East near Interstate Highway 610 East around 7 a.m. When officers arrived at the scene,...
HOUSTON, TX
98online.com

Family of four, all wielding knives, stab each other in wild fight, Texas cops say

(From Yahoo) Four family members — a mother, father, brother and sister — were all stabbed during a fight at their Texas home, authorities said. Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call around 10:50 p.m., on July 24, about a family disturbance at a home on Regional Park Drive, about 16 miles north of downtown Houston, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in a tweet. The fight started between two adult siblings, a brother and sister, Gonzalez said.
HOUSTON, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

PINEAPPLE TRUCK CRASH CLOSES I-45 UNTIL AT LEAST 6AM

Just before 11pm Monday an 18-wheeler loaded with close to 40,000 pounds of pineapples was northbound on I-45 near the Montgomery/Walker County line when the driver experienced a blowout on a tire. THe truck began to sway ripping loose from the tractor. The trailer then hit the center divider wall, and rolled over into the southbound lanes. A southbound 18-wheeler loaded with new 18-wheeler parts headed for Houston crashed into the trailer lying in the southbound lane. The impact ripped the trailer open and scattered pineapples across the entire southbound lanes. The truck that struck it suffered extensive damage and dumped engine oil on the freeway. The driver of the striking truck was transported to HCA Conroe in stable condition. As of 3 am the southbound lanes remain closed and will be until approximately 6 am. DPS is investigating the crash. Crews had to use skid steers to unload the pineapples from the truck and roadway to enable the trailer to be rolled back over. HAZMAT crews worked through the night.
MONTGOMERY, TX
101.5 KNUE

This Houston, Texas Castle Just Dropped in Price by One Million Dollars

While interest rates have gone up recently it’s still difficult navigating the real estate market right now. But when you hear of a home dropping in price by one million dollars, it makes you pay attention to that property. While I still don’t have the $9 million dollars that is the current list price it would be awesome to own a castle as your primary residence in Houston, Texas.
HOUSTON, TX
usatales.com

Why Young People Are Moving From Austin To Houston

People who have lived in Austin all their lives may wonder why anyone would want to leave. Austin is an exciting city, with high economic growth leading to a constant state of evolution. There is always something new to try, and while other cities and states have their allure, they’re best for occasional visits.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Houston, according to Tripadvisor

Mexican fare ranks with Italian and Chinese as Americans’ top-three favorite global cuisines, according to the National Restaurant Association. Mexican flavors and ingredients have permeated all corners of American cuisine, infusing vibrant and varied tastes into Americans’ daily diet. But while tacos and enchiladas may seem commonplace in America now, that wasn’t always the case.
HOUSTON, TX
Nationwide Report

