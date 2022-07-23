ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Design

Sonic Editions Brings Iconic, Previously Non-Purchasable Prints to Your Home

By Tyler Schoeber
SPY
SPY
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FevzB_0gqHRN7U00

Click here to read the full article.

From person to person, home decorations can get a little bit specific. Some of us are into the mid-century modern look, while the barn-like aesthetic deeply enthralls others. Some might be minimalists, and others can’t get enough of more and more decor. One thing almost all home decorators can agree on, though? Just about all of us have framed photos hanging on our walls.

Although most of us with frame imagery plastered throughout our homes primarily feature family photos, store-bought artwork and other ideas of that nature, maybe you want a little more. Something you never thought you’d be able to own before. Maybe, a print from a famous photographer, a never-seen-before shot of your favorite musician or an iconic image captured in time. If only these wouldn’t cost you thousands and thousands of dollars, you’d probably have a couple by now, right?

Here’s the kicker: a lot don’t cost thousands of dollars, thanks to Sonic Editions .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PyywE_0gqHRN7U00


Buy: Sonic Editions Prints Starting at $149.00

I just moved into my very first one-bedroom apartment back in May. This is the first time in my life where everything inside my living space is 100% mine. That said, I wanted my decor to represent my aesthetic.

As someone who majored in photography at college, I’ve always been obsessed with historical images. From the moon landing that made the world stand still to Italian landscapes captured in time before I was born to unearthed images of my favorite musicians, I can’t get enough of a good snapshot. That’s why I nearly lost my mind when I learned about Sonic Editions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PiDmA_0gqHRN7U00


Buy: Sonic Editions Prints Starting at $149.00

Sonic Editions is a photo distribution site that offers limited edition, high-quality images that would typically cost the buyer thousands of dollars at affordable prices. This is the first time in history that imagery of this nature is made possible at prices the average person can afford. Images range from a number of different works by a number of other photographers such as Brian Aris , George Lange , Slim Aarons and more. Sonic Editions provides imagery of historical events, film grabs, iconic moments in sports, celebrity photo shoots and more.

One thing Sonic Editions does way too well? Musicians. We’ve seen the likes of ABBA , The Beatles , A$AP Rocky , Elvis , Beastie Boys , Aretha Franklin , Amy Winehouse and more in various photos on the site. Essentially, Sonic Editions takes the childhood bedroom poster aesthetic into adulthood by providing imagery that feels mature enough to show off in your living room. Everything is printed to the finest detail, framed at whichever size you choose and shipped ready for you to hang directly on your wall.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QoB93_0gqHRN7U00


Buy: Musicians from Sonic Editions Starting at $149.00

Sonic Editions provides four sizes in total when it comes to their prints, which are small (15 x 12-inches), medium (21 x 17-inches), large (25 x 21-inches) and XL (31 x 23-inches). In addition, there are three square sizes for square prints that come in medium (17 x 17-inches), large (21 x 21-inches) and XL (25 x 25-inches).

In my mind, the bigger the better. So how did I choose to decorate my home with Sonic Editions? Well, I snagged the biggest Dolly Parton print I could find.


Buy: Dolly Parton in NYC Starting at $149.00

I’ve got her hanging right over the music section of my apartment, where my record player is. Of course, I still have two records on display from Pride Month. If you know, you know.

One thing to note is that this framed print was exceptionally light when picked up from my mailroom. It hung on my wall in a matter of minutes with just one nail and has only brought me joy since.

Sonic Editions is how to decorate your home with never-before-possible imagery from our past. With affordable pricing and thousands of images to choose from, Sonic Editions is changing the game regarding modern decor.

Interested in learning more? Scope out Sonic Editions’ entire gallery of printed options for yourself and score your next in-home conversation starter.


Buy: Sonic Editions Prints Starting at $149.00

More from SPY Best of SPY

Comments / 0

Related
SPY

Is This Heat Wave Killing Your Spirit? Get These $299 Portable Air Conditioners Before They Sell Out

Click here to read the full article. Here it is, mid-July, and the temperature just continues to rise all over the country. Record heat waves are roiling Europe right now, and another major heat wave is due to arrive in the United States this week. Already, The New York Times has dubbed this “the summer of misery.” With more than two months of summer left to endure, it may be time to invest in a portable air conditioner to ensure that every room in your home stays cool and comfortable during the warmest months of the year. If you’re finding it...
ELECTRONICS
SPY

The Home Depot 12-Foot Skeleton Is Back for 2022 and Selling Fast: How To Buy This Famous Decoration

Click here to read the full article. We’re very happy to announce that The Home Depot’s 2022 Halloween decoration lineup has officially been released. There are some notable new decorations for Halloween 2022, but most importantly, The Home Depot 12-Foot Skeleton, aka Skelly, is back. Likewise, his Pumpkin Inferno friend, first introduced for Haloween 2021, is also back So where can you buy The Home Depot 12-foot skeleton? You can always try your luck at a local The Home Depot location, but official supplies are already sold out on The Home Depot’s website. Both skeletons immediately sold out as soon as they...
SHOPPING
SPY

Delicate Garments or No Available Machine? Here’s How to Hand Wash Your Clothes

Click here to read the full article. There’s no denying that the invention of the washing machine has made doing laundry a far easier and less intensive chore. All we have to do is throw our clothes inside, add some detergent, press some buttons and collect everything when it’s done. However, a washing machine isn’t always available, and some types of clothing can’t be washed by machine. In these cases, you really do need to know how to hand wash clothes. Knowing what you need to hand wash clothes and how to do it is definitely a life skill. There will...
APPAREL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dolly Parton
Person
Amy Winehouse
Person
Slim Aarons
Person
Elvis
Person
Aretha Franklin
ABC News

Israeli museum finds sketches hidden in Modigliani painting

HAIFA, Israel -- Curators at an Israeli museum have discovered three previously unknown sketches by celebrated 20th-century artist Amedeo Modigliani hiding beneath the surface of one of his paintings. The unfinished works by Modigliani, an Italian-born artist who worked in Paris before his death in 1920, came to light after...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Robb Report

Greta Garbo’s 1930s Mansion in Beverly Hills Just Listed for $12 Million

Click here to read the full article. Just a month after Greta Garbo’s New York City apartment listed for $7.25 million, another one of the actresses’ former homes has come onto the market.  Located in the prestigious Beverly Crest neighborhood, a hillside mansion where the Hollywood star once resided is now available for $12 million. The adobe-style home was custom built for Garbo in 1937 and completely transformed roughly 70 years later by current owner and interior designer Nicole Sassaman, reported the Los Angeles Times.   Listed by Compass, the trophy property spans 4,675 square feet and offers six bedrooms and six bathrooms, in...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
mansionglobal.com

A £2.5 Million London Apartment Believed to Be the Late 19th Century Home of English Writer Rudyard Kipling

A two-bedroom apartment in London that is believed to have been lived in by the famous writer Rudyard Kipling is on the market for £2.5 million. An apartment that is believed to have been lived in by the famous writer Rudyard Kipling in a Blue Plaque-adorned London building named in his honor, has come to the market for £2.5 million (US$3 million).
WORLD
LiveScience

Why does ancient Egypt's distinctive art style make everything look flat?

In 1986, the band "The Bangles" sang about "all the old paintings on the tombs" where the figures they depict are "walking like an Egyptian." Though he was neither an art historian nor an Egyptologist, songwriter Liam Sternberg was referring to one of the most striking features of ancient Egyptian visual art — the depiction of people, animals and objects on a flat, two-dimensional plane. Why did the ancient Egyptians do this? And is ancient Egypt the only culture to create art in this style?
VISUAL ART
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sonic#Photography#Celebrity#Limited Edition#Italian
hypebeast.com

Louis Vuitton Releases Virgil Abloh's Dove Belt

Standing as a statement piece of its Fall/Winter 2023 collection, has released the “LV Dove 40MM Reversible Belt,” designed by Virgil Abloh. The latest multi-disciplinary creative’s standout accessory reimagines the house’s signature belt style with an evocative buckle design. Coming “Grey” and “Brown” with gold and...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
SPY

Protect Yourself From Home Invasion With This $18 Addalock Portable Door Lock

Click here to read the full article. With all the craziness going on in the world, you can never be too safe. With rising crime rates and a growing sense of national unease, we’ve seen more interest than ever among SPY readers in products such as security locks and self-defense weapons. Today, we have an excellent deal for anyone that wants a little added security when they travel or stay over in a new place. Sometimes, the simplest tools are the most effective, and that’s the case with our favorite travel security lock. Right now, shoppers can purchase an Addalock portable...
PUBLIC SAFETY
SPY

Amazon Just Dropped Prices on Its #1 Best-Selling Gun Safe For the Second Day in a Row

Click here to read the full article. If it feels like everyone around you is on edge, that’s because they are. Recent surveys of Americans have found that we’re feeling way more stressed out than usual. And there are a lot of good reasons to feel stressed — record heat waves, rising violent crime, inflation, and plagues. As a result, we’ve seen rising interest among SPY readers in products like self-defense weapons and home security products. Today, we have a great deal for Americans who exercise their second amendment right to bear arms and are looking for a secure way...
BUSINESS
SPY

The Best Electric Lawn Mowers Let You Cut Your Grass and Save on Gas

Click here to read the full article. With gas prices climbing, there has never been a better time to invest in an electric lawn mower. It used to be that when it came to yard-related power tools, it was gas or nothing. Gas-powered products always provided that extra level of oomph, whereas electric options were seen as lesser for one reason or another. That’s certainly not the case anymore, as technology has advanced and the best electric lawn mowers have improved and become more efficient. Our round-up of electric lawn mowers of 2022 feature machines just as powerful as your regular...
GAS PRICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Design
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Interior Design
SPY

Review: The New Lockly Vision Elite Smart Lock Makes Expensive Video Doorbells Redundant

Click here to read the full article. SPY Editor’s Choice products meet our strictest selection criteria. After testing this new Lockly smart lock for ourselves, we were thoroughly impressed with its smart security features, ease of installation and video capabilities. Keep reading for our in-depth review of the Lockly Vision Elite smart lock. There are lots of smart locks and video doorbells for sale in 2022, and we’ve tested a lot of them for SPY readers. Lockly specializes in making premium smart locks for customers who aren’t afraid to pay a little more for enhanced security, and we’ve featured their products...
ELECTRONICS
Upworthy

'Let him talk first': Book from 1950 shares hilarious 'tips to look after your husband'

A page from a book published in 1950 doling out "tips to look after your husband" is going viral as it highlights how entrenched gender roles were in the past. The page came from a home economics book and the advice offered was sexist, detailing a woman's duty to serve her husband. Some of the advice ranged from staying quiet and greeting him with a smile to taking off his shoes and never ever complaining. The tips were categorized into 10 sections, such as "'Have dinner ready', 'Prepare yourself', 'Clear away the clutter', 'Prepare the children', 'Minimize all noise', 'Make him comfortable', 'Listen to him' and 'Make the evening his.'" It's pretty evident that every tip involves catering to the man while the woman herself must be invisible as much as possible. The man is the protagonist throughout the piece. The goal for women, per the advice, is to "make your home a place of peace and order where your husband can renew himself in body and spirit."
BOOKS & LITERATURE
SPY

I Turned My Regular Air Conditioner Into a Smart Air Conditioner With This Simple Hack

Click here to read the full article. I just moved into my very first apartment without roommates, and because it’s my house, I’m making my own rules. One of those rules? Everything inside my apartment that can be turned smart will be turned smart. After purchasing a number of the best smart bulbs that I’ve already connected to all three of my Alexa devices, I decided lights weren’t enough. I wanted other entities around my apartment to turn on with a holler. But after glaring down multiple kitchen appliances like my fridge, air fryer and oven, it took me a while...
ELECTRONICS
hypebeast.com

Louis Vuitton Reveals its New Mahjong Vanity Trunk

Before growing into the world’s most valuable luxury brand, began as a small luggage and packing shop located near the Place Vendome in Paris. The label’s early flat-topped canvas steamer trunks allowed travelers to stack their luggage, defying the conventional dome-shaped design at the time, and the shop steadily grew its reputation as a producer of quality leather travel goods and wardrobes.
HOME & GARDEN
SPY

The 29 Best Gifts for All Your Foodie Friends and Family Members

Click here to read the full article. Do you have someone in your life that’s obsessed not only with cooking but with food as a whole? You’ve got a classified foodie on your hands. And you’re in luck, they’re so much fun to shop for. Some might believe that buying a gift for your favorite foodie can be tough since they probably already have most of the equipment they need. You’ll be surprised to discover that buying something they’ll appreciate and actually use is a lot easier than you might think There are a ton of unique gifts that most chefs don’t...
SHOPPING
SPY

Kitty, Meet Robot. The Best Self-Cleaning Litter Boxes Take One More Task Off Your To-Do List

Click here to read the full article. Pets are one of the greatest — and messiest — joys in life. Whether you’ve got a dog, cat, bunny rabbit or fish, you know they take love, care and cleaning to keep them and your house in tip-top shape. Sometimes they require special products to protect your furniture. Sometimes they deserve some great new toys. But they all need some effort when it comes to relieving themselves. Once your dog is housebroken, all it takes is a quick walk or jaunt through the backyard for them to do their business, but cats prefer...
PETS
SPY

Ask the Expert: These 10 Dog-Calming Products Will Help Soothe Anxious Pups

Click here to read the full article. A 2020 Finnish study of almost 14,000 dogs of hundreds of breed mixes found that about 70% of pet dogs display some form of anxiety — fear of sounds, strangers, other dogs and even their own shadow. Even if your dog is calm most of the time, you might worry about how to calm an anxious dog around holidays or during fireworks displays or large gatherings. Thankfully, many dog-calming products, including calming dog beds, are available. To help find the best pet products for pups with anxiety, we spoke to a veterinarian. “Anti-stress products...
PETS
SPY

The 11 Most Important Power Tools for Every Aspiring DIY Handyman

Click here to read the full article. Nearly every homeowner has become a DIYer over the last few years, and why not? Doing projects yourself is fun, challenging and, with a shortage of labor, a great way to save time and money. If you’ve got time, summer is a great season to accomplish those DIY tasks you’ve put off. Bu to do these jobs right, you’ll need the right tools. And to help you as you set out sharpening your home improvement skills, we’ve compiled a list of the best and most handy power tools available. I recently moved into a new...
LIFESTYLE
SPY

SPY

11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
914K+
Views
ABOUT

SPY is your daily dossier into everyday luxuries, undiscovered gems and the people and products making news around the world. As industry insiders, we scout out the most unique, quality and discerning products and experiences. Then, we show you how to access them, often before anyone else.

 https://spy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy