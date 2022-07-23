Perusing the Farmer’s Almanac

When I was a boy, I couldn’t wait until my grandfather got his copy of the Farmer’s Almanac.

In addition to the instructions for planting crops according to the “signs” of the Zodiac, there was a section containing advice on fishing “by the moon.”

Now, every time I see an almanac on display at a local pharmacy or grocery store, I’m tempted to purchase a copy for old time sake.

I remember plotting and planning fishing excursions according to the signs that promised “good fishing.”

I wonder how many anglers still consult the lunar fishing guides of almanacs when planning their trips to lakes and streams.

For generations, countless rural folk have been using this system for predicting angling success. They had to be, or else the editors probably would have dropped the guides from their publications.

According to the Ladies Birthday Almanac, “It’s an easy system to learn and one that will bring you pleasure and plenty to eat.”

In fact, the guide promises, “You’ll never have a dull fishing day again!”

Now, to understand the almanac’s fishing guide, the first thing you look for is the sign that the moon is in. The moon in Pisces (the sign of the fishes) obviously is the best.

Next best are the other two water signs: Cancer and Scorpio.

Once you have determined when the moon will be in one of these signs, you are ready to move on to the quarters of the moon.

This, apparently, is just as important as what sign the moon is in.

Many people do not understand how the quarters are determined. It really is quite simple.

The New Moon is the beginning of the first quarter. The second quarter begins half way between the New Moon and Full Moon.

The Full Moon starts the third quarter and the fourth quarter begins half way between the Full Moon and the New Moon.

Just imagine a circle, the almanac says, with the New Moon at the top and the Full Moon at the bottom and divide it into fourths.

Fishing is the best on the day after the Full Moon.

The almanac promises that you can also have good catches during the times of the quarter changes as well. The day after the moon goes into a new quarter are the best.

The best hours for fishing during cool weather are from noon to 3 p.m. when the water has warmed.

During warm weather, it is better to wait for more temperate times: from sunrise to three hours after and from one hour before sunset to two hours after.

“Fish have no eyelids and are sensitive to the sun,” according to the almanac, “so fish on cloudy days for the best luck. Warm cloudy days bring the fish closer to the surface to feed.”

Now, all we have to do is get somebody to keep a diary of their fishing experiences during the phases of the moon this year, and then we can check it out.

Does the almanac know best when it comes to fishing?

—

