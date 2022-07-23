ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fishing

Perusing the Farmer’s Almanac

By John Blankenship
Lootpress
Lootpress
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28pH6F_0gqHR4Qw00

When I was a boy, I couldn’t wait until my grandfather got his copy of the Farmer’s Almanac.

In addition to the instructions for planting crops according to the “signs” of the Zodiac, there was a section containing advice on fishing “by the moon.”

Now, every time I see an almanac on display at a local pharmacy or grocery store, I’m tempted to purchase a copy for old time sake.

I remember plotting and planning fishing excursions according to the signs that promised “good fishing.”

I wonder how many anglers still consult the lunar fishing guides of almanacs when planning their trips to lakes and streams.

For generations, countless rural folk have been using this system for predicting angling success. They had to be, or else the editors probably would have dropped the guides from their publications.

According to the Ladies Birthday Almanac, “It’s an easy system to learn and one that will bring you pleasure and plenty to eat.”

In fact, the guide promises, “You’ll never have a dull fishing day again!”

Now, to understand the almanac’s fishing guide, the first thing you look for is the sign that the moon is in. The moon in Pisces (the sign of the fishes) obviously is the best.

Next best are the other two water signs: Cancer and Scorpio.

Once you have determined when the moon will be in one of these signs, you are ready to move on to the quarters of the moon.

This, apparently, is just as important as what sign the moon is in.

Many people do not understand how the quarters are determined. It really is quite simple.

The New Moon is the beginning of the first quarter. The second quarter begins half way between the New Moon and Full Moon.

The Full Moon starts the third quarter and the fourth quarter begins half way between the Full Moon and the New Moon.

Just imagine a circle, the almanac says, with the New Moon at the top and the Full Moon at the bottom and divide it into fourths.

Fishing is the best on the day after the Full Moon.

The almanac promises that you can also have good catches during the times of the quarter changes as well. The day after the moon goes into a new quarter are the best.

The best hours for fishing during cool weather are from noon to 3 p.m. when the water has warmed.

During warm weather, it is better to wait for more temperate times: from sunrise to three hours after and from one hour before sunset to two hours after.

“Fish have no eyelids and are sensitive to the sun,” according to the almanac, “so fish on cloudy days for the best luck. Warm cloudy days bring the fish closer to the surface to feed.”

Now, all we have to do is get somebody to keep a diary of their fishing experiences during the phases of the moon this year, and then we can check it out.

Does the almanac know best when it comes to fishing?

Top o’ the morning!

Comments / 0

Related
Field & Stream

When Planting a Food Plot is a Mistake

I suppose there are whitetail geeks who love food plots more than me, I just can’t think of any right now. Every year I devote ridiculous amounts of time, energy, and money to constructing, planting, and maintaining food plots, and I killed my biggest bow buck while hunting over one. So yeah, I’m a fan.
GARDENING
Lootpress

Fly fishing allure

Fly-fishing has lots of allure—and heartaches too. Summer is for fly fishing. The thrill of a fish exploding out the water and slamming a lure in all the fierce ferocity that only a hungry trout can muster, is something difficult to describe. It had been a peaceful day spent...
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
Gin Lee

Peace lily (Spathiphyllum)

If your home is prone to mildew, a peace lily may be just the plant that you need! This tropical plant absolutely loves high humidity, so they are awesome plants to have in your bathrooms, laundry rooms and some kitchen areas. The peace lily absorbs excess moisture that's in the air through its foliage. Which makes it the perfect indoor plant.
Lootpress

Big bass seem to prefer the shade on hot days

As a bass fisherman, you might find it tough fishing in hot weather. Usually, the hotter the weather, the less the bass are biting. That’s why some anglers head for the shade when the weather heats up. Often, you’ll find the coolest place around a pond or stream bank...
HOBBIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunrise#The New Moon#Zodiac
thepioneerwoman.com

Hushpuppies

Golden, crispy hushpuppies are one of the tastiest foods to come out of the fryer! Basically just a fried version cornbread, these addictive treats are the perfect companions for fried catfish and coleslaw. The simple batter comes together in just minutes, making this quick and easy summer recipe. Why are...
FOOD & DRINKS
Food & Wine

Ratatouille

The moment she set down the dish on the table, I knew she had won. Even before the first bite, it was clear that through time and plenty of olive oil, the sum of my ex-girlfriend's ratatouille — a tangled, glossy jumble of eggplant, zucchini, bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes — was so much greater than its parts. There, glistening up at me, was the triumphant end to a summer in France, one we'd devoted to cooking, trying to out-ratatouille one another once and for all.
FOOD & DRINKS
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
20K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy