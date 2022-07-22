ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

The NOLADrinks Show – July 22, 2022

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn this edition of The NOLADrinks Show with Bryan Dias, the last before we take a couple weeks off for Tales of the Cocktail, we’re talking “making good drinks!” We’re joined by bartender extraordinaire, Abigail Gullo, over at the Loa Bar found in the International House Hotel...

99.9 KTDY

Hubig Pies Are Coming Back to New Orleans

Anyone who has spent a little bit of time in New Orleans knows that the food, drinks, music, and people are some of the best around. One little delicacy that has been missing from the city is Hubig’s Pies. These tasty little treats could be found all over the city until a fire took out the whole operation in 2012.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Essence

Let’s Celebrate a Sister Who Won $100,000!

We know how much music, fashion, and food you can find at the Essence Festival of Culture, but this year, Pine-Sol and ESSENCE also brought a Black Female Entrepreneur $100,000!. Black women are the fastest growing group of entrepreneurs, but still the least funded. By creating the Build Your Legacy...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
whereyat.com

Thrift & Vintage Shops in New Orleans

The truth is, there's something special about an object or piece of clothing, that was once loved by someone else. You can feel the history of its past owner's adoration through a patched knee on a pair of blue overalls, repainted knobs on an antique dresser, or even a mismatched button replaced by a shoddy sewing job on the cuff of a leather jacket. These little marks are nothing, if not blatant indications of the care put into making these pieces last. Maybe those overalls were owned by a mother who loved gardening in her free time, or that antique dresser found its place in the bedroom of a young boy until he finally moved out for college… or that leather jacket had the craziest quality of instilling impenetrable confidence into its lucky wearer. Whatever it may be, there's no shame in donning the garments or taking in the housewares that were once loved by another, and here in New Orleans, we're lucky enough to have incredible little thrift and vintage shops to peruse these past lives. As they say, one man's trash is another man's treasure, so, without delay, here are some of the best New Orleans' vintage and thrift stores to find a new treasure for your own cozy home or growing closet.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
iheart.com

NOLA makes international news for "graphic warning" crime video footage

Crime in New Orleans is so bad that a recent viral video depicting hardcore graphic violence in the middle of the touristy part of town is making international headlines. WWLTV CBS reported on how New Orleans’s crime problem is “spiraling out of control,” during a segment on WWLTV (CBS) (New Orleans, Louisiana) on 7/20/2022. Be sure to like, subscribe, and comment below to share your thoughts on the video.
NOLA.com

Pelican Park parties on

An afternoon squall that blew through Mandeville on July 16 sent visitors and vendors alike diving for cover or scrambling to salvage the tents, equipment and supplies in Pelican Park as part of a big event to celebrate public recreation throughout St. Tammany Parish. The bad weather took a bite out of the family-friendly event, but lots of hardy souls persevered to regroup when the rain and wind passed, making way for Rockin' Doopsie and his zydeco band to come out and play. As planned, the evening ended with fireworks.
MANDEVILLE, LA
NOLA.com

Loya's serves traditional Mexican dishes in a casual spot off Earhart Boulevard

There are two ingredients in Loya’s “special” elotes that make it so good. The street-food-style grilled corn is especially popular in Mexico City, where owners Perla Sanchez Loya and Maria “Coco” del Socorro Loya are from. They take the dish to a new level thanks to a roll in crushed Takis chili pepper and lime tortilla chips and a drizzle of El Chilerito Chamoy sauce, a tangy fruit-based sauce bright with citrus. The flavor combo adds sweet, savory and spicy umami flavors, making something simple downright impressive.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

LIST: Back to school dates

NEW ORLEANS — Summer break is coming to an end for area students. St. Charles Parish Public Schools - Staggered return. St. Tammany Parish Public Schools - Staggered return. ► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
ifoundaquiltedheart.com

Abita Springs, LA USA

I went to my car to get my reusable bag for our library books and I found this hanging on the camellia tree!! It brightened my daughter and my day!!! We enjoyed seeing something extra special and beautiful outside of our favorite library!
ABITA SPRINGS, LA
KSLA

Couple visiting New Orleans has truck stolen with 4 dogs inside

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A Louisiana couple visiting New Orleans had their truck stolen from a gas station in Gentilly Woods with their four dogs inside early last Tuesday (July 19). “It happened so fast, we couldn’t believe it,” said the owner, who asked that his identity be concealed....
NEW ORLEANS, LA
uptownmessenger.com

Zimpel Street cottage sets off battle between developers and neighbors

The City Council on Thursday (July 21) handed Carrollton area neighbors a victory by overturning the Historic District Landmarks Commission’s approval of plans to partially demolish a house near Tulane University. The approval would have allowed developers Preston Tedesco and Sidney “Sam” Torres V to add a second story...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
verylocal.com

Here’s where to go glamping in the New Orleans area

We’ve all grown used to comfort, especially over the past few years. Being home more often, people have upgraded their households with more coziness and convenience. That trend has spread to the camping world as well with glamping. Glamor camping (or glamping) has been the newest trend for a while now, with glamping options ranging from safari tents to caboose cars, luxe teepees and treehouses. New Orleans has a few places a short distance from the city.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

6 shootings in 24 hours send 9 to the hospital in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police are investigating a violent 24 hours that saw nine men wounded in six separate shootings. The latest shooting happened Monday (July 25) just before 4 a.m. at the intersection of Bolivar and Poydras Streets, not far from the Superdome. Police say a 29-year-old man heard gunshots and realized he was struck. The victim arrived at the hospital in a private vehicle.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Shooting on Monday afternoon in the Dillard Neighborhood

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police have reported that there was a shooting on Monday afternoon that left one man injured in the Dillard Neighborhood. According to reports, a man was shot outside a residence on the 4500 block of Allen Street when the suspect exited the residence and shot the victim.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Failed Bank Robber Sentenced After Giving Teller Threatening Note and Photographing Victim Teller

Louisiana Failed Bank Robber Sentenced After Giving Teller Threatening Note and Photographing Victim Teller. New Orleans, Louisiana – On July 21, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Joseph Reed, 35, of New Orleans, Louisiana, was sentenced to one year and one day in the Bureau of Prisons for Attempted Bank Robbery in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 2113 (a).
NEW ORLEANS, LA

