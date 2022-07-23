ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Air Quality Alert Day’ issued for parts of RI

By Carl Sisson
 4 days ago
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — As the heat wave enters day five, an air quality alert day has been issued by the Department of Environmental Management for Washington and Newport Counties.

The DEM says the alert was issued due to elevated ground level ozone concentrations right along the immediate coastline, with only moderate ozone readings expected further inland.

They warn that unhealthy levels of ozone can cause throat irritation, coughing, chest pain, shortness of breath, increased susceptibility to respiratory infection and aggravation of asthma and other respiratory ailments.

Some ways the DEM say that people can help contribute to lower ground level ozone levels and cleaner air include:

  • Limit driving. Avoid unnecessary car trips. Carpool, walk or ride the bus or a bicycle whenever possible.
  • Minimize starts and avoid unnecessary acceleration. Vehicle emissions are highest during starting and acceleration.
  • Reduce idling. Avoid congested traffic and lines at drive-through windows.
  • Drive your lowest emission vehicle. Use the most fuel-efficient, usually the newest, car you have whenever possible.
  • Maintain your vehicle. Get a tune-up at the beginning of each summer.
  • Minimize lawn mower emissions. Tune-up your lawn mower and use electric or handpowered equipment if possible.
  • Limit use of solvent-based household products. Use water-based or low solvent paints, varnishes, cleaners, and personal care products.
  • Limit barbecue emissions. Use an electric starter instead of lighter fluid to start charcoal fires, or use an electric, natural gas, or propane grill.

For more information, you can visit the Department of Environmental Management’s website.

